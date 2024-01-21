Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha: With just a day left for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, preparation for the ceremony are in full swing. The anticipation among people to witness this grand ceremony has increased. The Temple Temple Trust too keeps sharing inside pictures of the Ram Mandir. The 51-inch tall idol of 'Ram Lalla' which is carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus. The sacred ceremony of Pran Pratishtha is scheduled to take place on January 22 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony is meticulously expected to occur between 12:15 and 12:45 pm {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration LIVE Updates PM Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony. With preparations in place, several states have declared public holidays while some have declared half a day tomorrow.

Also Read: Ram Mandir opening: Here is the full list of events and rituals during the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya Here's all you need to know on what will remain closed and open tomorrow 1. AIIMS Delhi, RML Hospitals, among others closed for half-day All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi have announced a half-day closure of its offices and institutions tomorrow till 2.30 pm as Ram Lalla 'Pran Pratishtha' at Ayodhya will be celebrated across the country. However, all critical clinical services will continue their operations. OPD services in Lady Hardinge Medical College will remain open from 8:00 am to 10:00 am. As per an official memorandum, Safdarjung, will also remain closed till 2:00 pm, but OPD services will remain from 8:00-10:00 am and lab services will be available till 11:30 am, but elective surgeries will be closed. AIIMS Bhubaneshwar too will observe half-day holiday till 2:30 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Ram Temple inauguration: PM Modi full itinerary for Ayodhya visit on 22 January 2. Will banks remain closed tomorrow? As per an order issued by the Ministry of Finance, Public sector banks (PSBs), insurance companies, financial institutions, and regional rural banks will have a half-day off i.e. till 2.30 pm on 22 January for the consecration ceremony. The order specifies a half-day closing for Central Government Offices, Central Institutions, and Central Industrial Establishments.

3. Educational institutes to remain closed in these states States including Tripura, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Gujarat declared a half day in educational institutions i.e. it will remain closed until 2:30 pm. Other states including Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and Puducherry have declared a full day holiday in educational institutes.

4. Closure of government offices and institutions The central government declared a half-day closure for all central government offices, Central Institutions, and Central Industrial Establishments across the country tomorrow. States like Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Odisha, Assam, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, and Uttarakhand have announced half-day tomorrow while states like Goa, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Puducherry have declared a full day public holiday tomorrow. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has announced a holiday for all its offices across the country tomorrow, news agency ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Stock Market to remain closed The stock market will shut tomorrow. Trading across equities, debt, and money markets will remain shut on Monday due to a public holiday in Maharashtra. “In partial modification to Exchange circular reference no. 59917 dated December 26, 2023, the Exchange hereby notifies Monday, January 22, 2024, as a trading holiday on account of a public holiday declared under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881," said NSE in its press release on Friday.

(With agency inputs)

