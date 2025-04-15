Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir receives bomb threat via Email, investigation underway

Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir has received a bomb threat via email, prompting heightened security measures around the temple complex and in Ayodhya, Barabanki and neighbouring districts. A first information report (FIR) has been lodged at the cyber police station in Ayodhya, and the cyber cell is investigating the matter. The Ram Janmabhoomi Trust received the email on Monday night.

The threat comes amidst ongoing concerns over the temple's safety, following multiple warnings from terror groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, which has previously issued similar threats and targeted the site in the past.

Security agencies are actively investigating the authenticity of the email, while central and state authorities have been placed on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents.

Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir emerged as Uttar Pradesh’s most visited site in 2024, attracting an unprecedented 135.5 million domestic tourists and surpassing the Taj Mahal in popularity.

With over 16 crore visitors recorded in 2024, Ayodhya now accounts for a significant share of Uttar Pradesh’s tourism sector, which saw a total of 476 million visitors last year.

Ayodhya-Hisar flight to operate twice every week A new flight between Hisar in Haryana and Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh will operate twice per week -- on Fridays and Saturdays, the state government said here on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the maiden flight from Hisar on Monday, boosting tourism and pilgrimage to Ayodhya.

"The inaugural flight landed at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya, at 12.35 pm, where it received a grand welcome with a traditional water cannon salute," the government said in a statement.

The Hisar-Ayodhya flight will operate on Fridays and Sundays every week. It will have a journey time of approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes, it said. After landing at 12.35 pm, the flight will depart for Hisar at 1 pm, it said.