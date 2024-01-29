Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Special Aastha Trains to roll out from Jharkhand. Check dates, timings here
Indian Railways announces special Aastha train service from Jharkhand to Ayodhya's Lord Ram Lalla temple.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The Indian Railways have announced a special Aastha train service from Jharkhand's Jamshedpur to visit the newly built Lord Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya. As per The Avenue Mail report, this special Aastha train will run from Tatanagar in Jamshedpur to Uttar Pradesh's Darshan Nagar station. As per Google Maps, the distance from Darshan Nagar station to Ayodhya Ram Mandir is about 6-8 km. In addition to this train, the report added that special train services are reportedly introduced from Jharkhand's Ranchi and Bokaro city.