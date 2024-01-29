Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The Indian Railways have announced a special Aastha train service from Jharkhand's Jamshedpur to visit the newly built Lord Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya. As per The Avenue Mail report, this special Aastha train will run from Tatanagar in Jamshedpur to Uttar Pradesh's Darshan Nagar station. As per Google Maps, the distance from Darshan Nagar station to Ayodhya Ram Mandir is about 6-8 km. In addition to this train, the report added that special train services are reportedly introduced from Jharkhand's Ranchi and Bokaro city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Date, Time, halts of the journey As per The Avenue Mail report, the Tata-Darshan Nagar Express is expected to leave from Tatanagar station on two days i.e. 29 January and 19 February. For the return journey, the train will depart from Darshan Nagar on 31 January and 21 February. The train will depart from Tatanagar at 11.50 am and reach Darshan Nagar at around 3.20 am while on the return journey, the train will depart at 8 am and reach Tatanagar at 11 pm.

Speaking of the halts, the train will have in total 11 halts - Chandil, Purulia, Rajabera, Bokaro Steel City, Koderma, Gaya, Sasaram, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Akbarpur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Ram Mandir ceremony poses bigger challenge for opposition ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections Before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the railways had also decided to introduce 200 Aastha special trains from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities starting 22 January, media reports stated. As per the report, the states from where the Aastha special train will be introduced are Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi. In addition to these states, the report also stated that the northeast state of Assam is also anticipated to be connected to Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, as a large number of devotees continued to throng Ayodhya Ram Mandir for a Ram Lalla's darshan, the temple trust shared new timings of Aarti and Darshan for devotees. According to the new timings, the Shringaar aarti of the Ram Lalla idol will be held at 4:30 am and the Mangala prayer will be performed at 6:30 am. Devotees can visit the temple for darshan after the morning prayer from 7 am.

Also Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir: ₹ 3.17 crore offerings made on Day 1, over 2.5 lakh devotees visit on Day 2 The bhog (offering) prayers will take place at noon and the evening aarti will be conducted at 7:30 pm. According to the revised timing, the offering prayer in the evening will take place at 8 pm. To mark the end of the day, the Shayan aarti will be performed at 10 pm, Vishwa Hindu Parishad's provincial spokesperson and media in-charge Sharad Sharma said, NDTV reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

