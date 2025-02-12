Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Acharya Satyendra Das, passed away at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow, as per a press statement issued by the institute.

The hospital in a statement said, “Satyendra Das ji, chief Priest of Ram Mandir Ayodhya, breathed his last today. He was admitted to HDU (High Dependency Unit) of the Neurology ward on February 3 with a stroke in critical condition.”

He passed away at the age of 83 after suffering from health issues over the past few days. Following a brain stroke on February 2, the chief priest was admitted to the HDU of the Neurology ward on February 3 in critical condition.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath condoles demise of Acharya Satyendra Das Condoling the demise of Acharya Satyendra Das, Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a post on X stated, “The demise of the supreme devotee of Lord Ram, Acharya Shri Satyendra Kumar Das Ji Maharaj, the chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Shri Ayodhya Dham, is extremely sad and an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. Humble tribute!”

He added, “We pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant a place at His divine feet to the departed soul and to give strength to the grieving disciples and followers to bear this immense loss.” Earlier, the UP CM visited SGPGIMS to inquire about Acharya Satyendra Das’s health on February 4.

When the Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992, Acharya Satyendra Das served as the chief priest. Before the demolition, he had shifted the idols to the nearby Fakire Mandir. These idols were then in the makeshift temple at Ram Janmabhoomi. Acharya Satyendra Das had been serving as its chief priest since the consecration ceremony of the new Ram Temple in Ayodhya.