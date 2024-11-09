Ayodhya Ram temple completion delayed? Committee official says, ‘We are facing…

The completion of Ayodhya's Ram temple is delayed to September 2025 due to a labour shortage and the need for stone replacements. Know the status of construction work and what's pending here.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated9 Nov 2024, 03:44 PM IST
Construction of the Ayodhya Ram temple is delayed until September 2025 due to labour shortages and necessary stone replacements.
Construction of the Ayodhya Ram temple is delayed until September 2025 due to labour shortages and necessary stone replacements.(AP)

Ayodhya Ram temple, whose construction work was schedule to be complete by June 2025, has been delayed. The work is now expected to finish by September 2025, according to chairman of the construction committee Nripendra Mishra, reported NDTV. The chairman pointed to labour shortage of around 200 workers and the need for stone replacements on the temple’s first floor as primary reasons for the delay.

“Currently, we are facing a labour shortage, causing delays in construction,” NDTV quoted Nripendra Mishra as saying on November 8. He added, “The complete construction is now expected by September 2025 instead of June 2025."

Also Read | When is Ayodhya Ram Temple’s first Diwali? Clear your confusion over date here

“The sculptor has assured us that all statues will be completed by year-end,” Nripendra Mishra said as he informed that the idols for the temple, including those for Lord Ram’s court and six surrounding temples are being prepared in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur. It is expected that the idols will reach Ayodhya by December this year.

The final decisions relating to placement of idols within the temple complex will be taken once the finalised statues arrive in Ayodhya. The temple trust has already accepted two statues of Ram Lalla which will be installed in prominent locations.

Also Read | Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir gears up for its first Diwali, aims to create world record

Furthermore, he informed that 8.5 lakh cubic feet of red ‘Bansi Paharpur’ stones have been prepared for the temple boundary. He said that these stones have been delivered to Ayodhya but construction has slowed due to the reduced workforce. Apart from worker shortage, another major reason responsible for the delay are “weak and thin” stones fixed on the first floor of the temple which need to be replaced with ‘Makrana’ stones to ensure durability.

Also Read | Tirupati laddu: ‘Unforgivable,’ says Ayodha Ram Temple chief priest

Recently, the construction committee of the temple convened a two-day meeting in which status of structures associated with the temple were reviewed, including the auditorium, boundary, and circumambulation path. Notably, all these structures are under construction. It is important to note that efforts are ongoing to enhance visitor experiences at the site, especially for devotees who visit Janmabhoomi path and take exit route.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Nov 2024, 03:44 PM IST
Business NewsNewsAyodhya Ram temple completion delayed? Committee official says, ‘We are facing…

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.00-110.00
      Chennai
      79,381.00-110.00
      Delhi
      79,533.00-110.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.00-110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.