Ayodhya Ram temple completion delayed? Committee official says, ‘We are facing…

Ayodhya Ram temple, whose construction work was schedule to be complete by June 2025, has been delayed. The work is now expected to finish by September 2025, according to chairman of the construction committee Nripendra Mishra, reported NDTV. The chairman pointed to labour shortage of around 200 workers and the need for stone replacements on the temple’s first floor as primary reasons for the delay.

“Currently, we are facing a labour shortage, causing delays in construction,” NDTV quoted Nripendra Mishra as saying on November 8. He added, “The complete construction is now expected by September 2025 instead of June 2025."

“The sculptor has assured us that all statues will be completed by year-end,” Nripendra Mishra said as he informed that the idols for the temple, including those for Lord Ram’s court and six surrounding temples are being prepared in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur. It is expected that the idols will reach Ayodhya by December this year.

The final decisions relating to placement of idols within the temple complex will be taken once the finalised statues arrive in Ayodhya. The temple trust has already accepted two statues of Ram Lalla which will be installed in prominent locations.

Furthermore, he informed that 8.5 lakh cubic feet of red ‘Bansi Paharpur’ stones have been prepared for the temple boundary. He said that these stones have been delivered to Ayodhya but construction has slowed due to the reduced workforce. Apart from worker shortage, another major reason responsible for the delay are “weak and thin” stones fixed on the first floor of the temple which need to be replaced with ‘Makrana’ stones to ensure durability.