Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony: Assam declares dry day on January 22

The Assam Cabinet on Sunday convened a meeting to discuss and make decisions, including the declaration of a dry day on January 22 to commemorate the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Another decision that was taken during the meeting included approval of a new scheme, Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan. The scheme aims to provide financial support to rural women entrepreneurs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stated “Decisions we took in today’s meeting of the #AssamCabinet- Dry Day on 22.01.2024 on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla Virajman -Approval to Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan- a new scheme to financially support rural women entrepreneurs."

Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin on Sunday criticised AIUDF Chief and Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal for his statement that advised Muslims to stay at home between January 20 to January 26 and avoiding travel by train during Ram Temple consecration. Numal Momin said that Badruddin Ajmal should give an apology to the nation and Hindus living across the world.

Also read: Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya: All three idols of Ramlala ready, says Trust member Ahead of consecration ceremony, Badruddin Ajmal while addressing a gathering in Assam's Barpeta said, "We will have to be cautious. Muslims should avoid travelling from January 20 to 25. The entire world will witness the idol of Ram Lalla being placed in Ram Janmabhoomi. Lakhs of people will travel by buses, trains, aeroplanes, etc. We will have to maintain peace," reported ANI.

Over this, Numal Momin said, "I don't think that Badruddin Ajmal has given a correct statement. He should apologize to the people of our nation. He should apologize for the statement which hurt millions of Hindus living across the world," reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Nearly 100 Congress workers from UP to visit Ayodhya on Makar Sankranti ahead of Ram temple consecration Terming the Ram Temple consecration as a significant and historic moment for the people of India, Numal Momin said that this is a very significant and important moment for the people of our nation that the Praan Pratistha of Lord Sri Ram will take place on January 22.

Numal Momin termed the Ram Temple consecration as an important and historic moment. He said, "At this moment, the statement given by the AIUDF chief is immature and unwanted. If he has any information about a terrorist attack on the train, he must cooperate with the administration and give the evidence, so that the government can take action."

Also read: Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony: Cops discuss alternative routes, security arrangements He added, “If it is not, he should not give such a statement which can create a communal tension in the nation. Everyone living in our country must enjoy and respect whether it is Muslim, Christian, Jain, Sikh, Parsi, Buddhist". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly said that Diwali is celebrated to commemorate Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. Hence, the day of consecration ceremony of Ram Temple should also be celebrated.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!