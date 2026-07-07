Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft: SIT finds prima facie evidence, flags 70 alleged pilferage instances

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has found prima facie evidence of theft and pilferage during the counting of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, according to its preliminary report submitted to the Uttar Pradesh government. The findings are based on CCTV footage, witness statements, financial records and other documents examined during the inquiry.

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According to ANI, the SIT reviewed CCTV footage, statements from trust officials, bank officers, security personnel and donation-counting staff, along with bank records, seizure documents, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and the trust's Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The preliminary report states that CCTV footage recorded between April 27 and 5 June repeatedly captured some personnel involved in the donation-counting process allegedly concealing bundles of currency notes and loose cash inside their clothes, pockets, shoes and other hidden places. The footage also allegedly shows other employees assisting or shielding those involved.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What evidence did the SIT find regarding the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft? ⌵ The SIT found prima facie evidence of theft, including CCTV footage showing personnel concealing cash during donation counting, along with discrepancies in financial records. 2 Why is the Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust not subject to the RTI Act? ⌵ The Trust is considered an independent entity, not established by government funding, thus it is not classified as a public authority under the RTI Act, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs. 3 How many instances of alleged pilferage were documented by the SIT in the temple donation case? ⌵ The SIT documented approximately 70 instances of alleged theft or pilferage during its investigation of the donation-counting process. 4 What procedural deficiencies were identified during the investigation of the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft? ⌵ The investigation revealed lapses in security measures, inadequate frisking, and failures in documentation and cash handling procedures, which contributed to the theft. 5 What measures is the interim general secretary Krishna Mohan proposing to address the donation theft issues? ⌵ Krishna Mohan intends to strengthen internal processes, rectify operational errors, and ensure that similar incidents do not recur in order to rebuild trust in the Trust.

According to ANI, the SIT documented around 70 instances of alleged theft or pilferage during the period covered by the available CCTV footage. The report further states that, based on employee statements and discrepancies between the amount of cash counted and the money deposited in banks, similar incidents may have occurred even before 27 April. However, investigators said the absence of CCTV footage from the earlier period prevented them from determining the full extent of any such incidents.

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Security lapses, procedural deficiencies highlighted According to ANI, the SIT found that several security measures mandated under the trust's SOPs were either inadequately implemented or not followed. These included frisking of staff, biometric attendance, restrictions on carrying personal belongings into the counting area, CCTV monitoring and other safeguards intended to ensure transparency and security during the counting process.

The report states that these lapses created conditions that enabled theft and pilferage. It also highlighted procedural deficiencies in handling valuable offerings, citing inconsistencies in documentation, weighing and sealing procedures.

However, the SIT said allegations regarding donated silver bricks and other valuable offerings could not be substantiated. According to the report, available records indicate that these items remained in the trust's custody and were processed in accordance with prescribed procedures.

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As cited by ANI, the SIT identified six individuals with prima facie involvement based on CCTV footage, recovery records, financial documents and witness statements. The report names Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey and Ramashankar Mishra.

According to the report, Avinash Shukla and Manish Kumar Yadav were repeatedly seen allegedly removing or concealing cash during the counting process. The remaining individuals were allegedly seen assisting or engaging in similar acts.

The SIT concluded that the evidence gathered so far provides prima facie confirmation that theft and pilferage occurred within the donation-counting room during the counting of offerings. According to ANI, the preliminary report has been submitted to the Uttar Pradesh government, with its findings based on CCTV footage, financial records, recovery documents and witness statements.

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