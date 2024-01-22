 Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration, in numbers | Mint

Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration, in numbers

Pragya Srivastava 1 min read 22 Jan 2024, 11:06 AM IST
The illuminated Ram Janmabhoomi Temple as preparations are underway ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The temple, which has been on Bharatiya Janata Party’s agenda for nearly five decades, is expected to give Ayodhya a makeover and boost tourism in the district

New Delhi: Today, 22 January, marks the much-anticipated inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to participate in the ‘Pran Pratishtha’, or consecration, rituals. This temple, a central item on the Bharatiya Janata Party's agenda for nearly five decades, is poised to transform Ayodhya and significantly boost tourism in the area.

Breaking down the event by numbers:

1,800 crore: That’s the estimated cost at which the temple is being built, funded through contributions and donations.

2.7 acres: The size of the land parcel the Ram Temple is being built on.

392: The number of pillars the Ram Temple will have.

51 inches: The size of the Ram idol that has been placed in the temple.

Over 7,000: That’s the number of guests invited to attend the inauguration ceremony, including 3,000 VIPs.

23.9 million: The number of domestic visitors Ayodhya received in 2022, according to the latest available data.

1,465: The number of foreign visitors Ayodhya witnessed in 2022.

100,000-150,000: The number of pilgrims expected per day after the inauguration of the temple.

10-30 million: This is usually the average number of visitors at religious destinations annually in India.

1,450 crore: That’s the cost at which the Ayodhya airport has been built, with the capacity to handle 1 million passengers annually.

240 crore: The cost at which Ayodhya railway station has been revamped, with passenger handling capacity doubled to 60,000.

2,200 crore: The estimated cost of a 1,200-acre greenfield township, which is being built to attract homebuyers looking to purchase a house in the district.

25,000 crore: That’s the estimated additional tax revenue Uttar Pradesh may generate from increased tourism due to the Ram Temple.

