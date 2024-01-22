Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration, in numbers
Summary
- The temple, which has been on Bharatiya Janata Party’s agenda for nearly five decades, is expected to give Ayodhya a makeover and boost tourism in the district
New Delhi: Today, 22 January, marks the much-anticipated inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to participate in the ‘Pran Pratishtha’, or consecration, rituals. This temple, a central item on the Bharatiya Janata Party's agenda for nearly five decades, is poised to transform Ayodhya and significantly boost tourism in the area.