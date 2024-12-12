Ayodhya Ram Temple: As the year comes to a close, the time to celebrate the first anniversary of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir comes near. The grand event will be held on January 11 next year, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra temple trust chief Champat Rai informed PTI.

“The date for the (anniversary) celebrations is as per the Hindu traditions,” the temple trust chief Kshetra Champat Rai said, dismissing the concern about the date, since the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya was held on January 22 this year.

He further informed that construction work is going on in the Ram Mandir complex for 18 new temples. Temples dedicated to Dashavatar, Sheshavatar, Nishadraj, Shabari, Ahalya, and Saint Tulsidas, among others are also under construction. Confirming that the work is progressing rapidly, and all developments are in line with the planned dates, the temple chief denied rumours over the 'prasad' offered to Ram Lalla.

A row sparked over Tirupati laddu after TDP government claimed that the ghee used to prepare the temple's ‘prasad’ (laddus) contained animal fats and substandard ingredients.

Findings of a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory report were used to support allegations about animal fats. The TDP alleged that the report confirmed the presence of "beef tallow", "lard" (related to pig fat), and fish oil in the ghee. Presenting clarifications over the issue, Champat Rai said “no prasad has been brought from outside to the premises of Ram temple” for the past 30 years.

He explained that the prasad distributed to devotees is prepared within the temple complex and is specifically designed to remain unspoiled for a long time. Subsequently, the temple trust chief confirmed that some outside prasad is brought but it is only dedicated to Ram Lalla. He alleged that the offering known as ‘chhappan bhog’ undergoes thorough checking and care before being served.