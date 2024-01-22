Nobel Peace Laureate and social reformer Kailash Satyarthi on Monday said “Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Pran Pratishtha… is definitely a historic day", adding that "our resolve should be to make the world violence-free". He was in the holy city of Ayodhya to attend the historic celebration of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Pran Pratishtha ceremony. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Sumedha ji and I are in Ayodhya. A historical festival of faith and culture is going on here. Ayodhya means ‘free from war’. Our resolve should be to make the world violence-free. Ram was an ocean of compassion. Let us leave all the old discrimination, animosity and distance from today and make a new beginning," the Nobel Peace laureate posted on X in Hindi.

"Lord Ram was Dasharatha's son, Kausalya's son, Sita's husband, and king of Ayodhya. He was a great man who reached the pinnacle of human ideal. When we worship him, the most important challenge is the challenge within us that we should live the ideals of compassion, justice and general brotherhood established by Lord Ram in our lives," Satyarthi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier today, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das said with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Ram Rajya will begin and all the inequalities will be over.

"From today, Ram Rajya will begin with Pran Pratishtha. All the inequalities will be over. Everyone will behave with love. From Ayodhya, the change will come to the entire country and it will be very beautiful. And everyone will live in harmony. We will live with goodwill. Lord Ram's blessing will fall on everyone," said Acharya Satyendra Das.

"Everything is happening very well. What Ram Bhakts wanted, is getting fulfilled today...As soon as Ram Lalla is seated...all difficulties will end..." the chief priest added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony.

While addressing the invited dignitaries, PM Modi said the moment of unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol is an occasion of not merely triumph but humility too.

"This is a moment of celebration as well as the moment of a reflection of Indian society's maturity. It is an occasion of not merely triumph but humility too. The history of the world is itself proof that many countries get strangled in their own history and such countries faced difficulties when they tried to solve their problems...but the way our country untied the knots of history is proof that our future is going to be more beautiful than our past," PM Modi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The PM said that the construction of the temple which was supposed to 'set off a firestorm' is a symbol of peace, patience, harmony and integration of the country.

"There was also a time when some people used to say 'Ram Mandir bana toh aag lag jaegi' (the construction of the temple will set off a firestorm). Such people could not understand the purity of India's social spirit. The construction of this temple of Ram Lalla is also a symbol of peace, patience, mutual harmony and coordination of the Indian society. We are seeing that this construction is not giving birth to any fire, but to energy" he added.

The prime minister said that Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is a temple of national consciousness in the form of Ram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Today in Ayodhya, not only has the Pran Pratishtha of the idol of Ram Lalla taken place, this is also the lifeblood of unwavering faith in Indian culture as manifested in the form of Shri Ram. It is also the embodiment of human values and highest ideals. This temple is not just a temple of god," he said.

It is a temple of India's vision, philosophy, and direction, the PM said.

He further said that the moment after the Pran Pratishtha is 'divine and holiest of all'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I have firm belief and immense faith that today, the devotees of Prabhu Ram are completely absorbed in this historic moment... the devotees of Prabhu Ram, in every corner of the country and the world, are deeply feeling this...This moment is divine, this moment is the holiest of all," the prime minister added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that people of every era have experienced Lord Ram.

"Over the last 11 days, I have had this opportunity to listen to Ramayana in different languages and in different states. Defining Lord Ram, saints have said that Lord Ram resides in everyone. People of every era have experienced Lord Ram. People of every era have expressed Lord Ram in their languages," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The prime minister also thanked the Supreme Court which paved the way for the construction of the temple by delivering the verdict on November 9, 2019.

"Ram's existence was questioned... I would like to express my thanks to the Supreme Court for doing justice (unhone nyay ki laaj rakh li) and the temple was built in accordance with the law," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

