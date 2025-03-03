Ayodhya’s Ram mandir shortens darshan timings—check the new schedule before visiting

The Ram Mandir Trust in Ayodhya has announced a change in Lord Ram's darshan timings from Monday, reducing the hours available for worship, reported ETV News.

Previously, the temple had extended Ram Lalla’s darshan to 19 hours a day, from 6 am to 11 pm, to accommodate the overwhelming number of visitors arriving for the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh. However, with the Kumbh Mela now over, the temple has reverted to its original schedule, incorporating multiple breaks for aartis and bhog offerings.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Darshan: Check new schedule According to Dr Anil Mishra, a member of the Ram Mandir Trust who spoke to News18, the temple doors will open at 4 am for the Mangala Aarti. However, darshan will not be available immediately, as the doors will close again from 4:15 am to 6 am.

Devotees planning a visit to the Ram Mandir must consider the revised schedule.

Shringar Aarti The Shringar Aarti will take place at 6 am and devotees will be allowed darshan from 6:30 am to 11:50 am. After that, the doors will be shut until noon for temple rituals.

Bhog Aarti The Rajbhog offering and Bhog Aarti are scheduled for 12 pm, with a brief window for darshan from 12 pm to 12:30 pm. The temple will then close until 1 pm. After reopening, devotees can have darshan from 1 pm to 6:50 pm before the doors are closed again until 7 pm. Following this, another bhog offering will take place.

Sandhya Aarti The Sandhya Aarti will be in the evening, and the darshan will continue until 9:45 pm. However, entry through Gate D-1 will be closed by 9:30 pm. The temple doors will shut again from 9:45 pm to 10 pm for the final bhog of the day.

Shayan Aarti The Shayan Aarti is scheduled for 10 pm and by 10:15 pm, the temple will close for the night.

While the initial extended hours were meant to accommodate the surge of pilgrims during the Maha Kumbh, the temple trust has now returned to a schedule that allows for regular rituals to be performed without disruptions.

With Ayodhya emerging as a major religious tourism hub, the Ram Mandir continues to attract thousands of visitors daily. The trust’s decision ensures that both spiritual practices and crowd management are balanced effectively.