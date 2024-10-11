Ayudha puja 2024: From date, time to significance - all you need to know

Ayudha puja 2024: People perform various rituals ranging from cleaning the house to purification of the tools and weapons on the occasion of Ayudha Puja. Check the festival's auspicious date, time and significance here.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published11 Oct 2024, 09:24 AM IST
Gurugram, India-October 10, 2024: A Hindu Purohit offers prayer to Goddess Durga during the Durga Puja festival on Durga Ashtami in Community Center sector-46 organised by Sahashrabdi Durga Puja Samity near Huda Market, in Gurugram, India, on Thursday, 10 October 2024. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Gurugram, India-October 10, 2024: A Hindu Purohit offers prayer to Goddess Durga during the Durga Puja festival on Durga Ashtami in Community Center sector-46 organised by Sahashrabdi Durga Puja Samity near Huda Market, in Gurugram, India, on Thursday, 10 October 2024. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Ayudha Puja 2024: One of the most auspicious Hindu festivals is Ayudha Puja, dedicated to the worship of tool and equipment that people use in their daily life. Falling on the Ninth Day or Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha during Navratri in the month of Ashwina. As a mark of respect to shastras or weapons, devotees perform shastra pooja and worship books which are considered the medium of earning money, that ultimately become one's shastra.

Ayudha puja 2024: Date

Navami Tithi coincides with Udaya Tithi on October 12, according to the Panchang. Thus, it will be celebrated on the same day.

Ayudh Puja 2024: Time

Navami Tithi Begins - October 11, 2024 - 12:06 PM

Navami Tithi Ends - October 12, 2024 - 10:58 AM

Ayudha Puja Vijay Muhurta -From 01:30 P.M. 02:17 PM

Ayudha Puja 2024: Significance

Ayudha Puja is celebrated across the country especially in South Indian states, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

Ayudha Puja 2024: Significance

Ayudha puja is associated with Goddess Durga's battle with Mahishasur demon, according to popular legend. Goddess Durga defeated Mahishasura, a demon who had taken the form of a buffalo, after a nine-day battle that ended on Navami eve. She used the powers and weapons given to her by various gods and deities. The Ayudha Puja ritual is a way of showing respect for the weapons and equipment she used during this historic conflict.

Ayudha Puja 2024: Rituals

People perform various rituals ranging from cleaning the house to purification of the tools and weapons on the occasion of Ayudha Puja. Devotees mark the occasion by performing puja with haldi, kumkum and sandalwood paste on this auspicious day. Apart from seeking blessings, devotees worship their vehicles. Books and accounting materials are also worshipped on this day, in addition to offering flowers and chanting various Vedic Mantras. 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Oct 2024, 09:24 AM IST
Business NewsNewsAyudha puja 2024: From date, time to significance - all you need to know

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    204.50
    10:02 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    16.75 (8.92%)

    Tata Steel share price

    163.20
    10:02 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    3.55 (2.22%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.25
    10:02 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    -2.5 (-0.21%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.55
    10:02 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    865.60
    09:57 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.55 (2.8%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,045.55
    09:57 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    105.05 (1.77%)

    Page Industries share price

    44,874.15
    09:55 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    738.85 (1.67%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,827.85
    09:57 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    17.85 (0.99%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,629.95
    09:57 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    -151.4 (-4%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,084.45
    09:57 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    -34.95 (-3.12%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,157.20
    09:57 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    -26.6 (-2.25%)

    JSW Energy share price

    714.60
    09:56 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    -14.35 (-1.97%)
    More from Top Losers

    Bandhan Bank share price

    204.05
    09:57 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    16.3 (8.68%)

    Usha Martin share price

    397.70
    09:57 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    30.5 (8.31%)

    Rajesh Exports share price

    293.40
    09:57 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    16.65 (6.02%)

    Ramkrishna Forgings share price

    1,013.55
    09:57 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    46 (4.75%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,695.000.00
      Chennai
      76,701.000.00
      Delhi
      76,853.000.00
      Kolkata
      76,705.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.