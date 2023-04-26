Ayurveda doctors can't perform surgical procedures like MBBS doctors, not entitled to equal pay: SC1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 09:12 PM IST
- The Supreme Court also observed that allopathy doctors are required to perform emergency duties and provide trauma care that Ayurveda doctors can't
The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that Ayurveda doctors are not equal to the MBBS doctors in terms of surgical procedures and hence, cannot be entitled to equal pay, setting aside an order from the Gujarat High Court that equated pay and benefits for both the categories.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×