The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that Ayurveda doctors are not equal to the MBBS doctors in terms of surgical procedures and hence, cannot be entitled to equal pay, setting aside an order from the Gujarat High Court that equated pay and benefits for both the categories.

A Supreme Court bench comprising V Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal also observed that allopathy doctors are required to perform emergency duties and provide trauma care, which, it said, wasn’t the case with the Ayurveda doctors.

It said, “Allopathy doctors are required to perform emergency duties and to provide trauma care. By the very nature of the science that they practice and with the advancement of science and modern medical technology, the emergency duty that Allopathy doctors are capable of performing and the trauma care that they are capable of providing, cannot be performed by Ayurveda doctors."

Also Read | Same-sex marriage Day 5: Petitioner seeks ‘blessings’ of India, Solicitor General quotes ‘societal acceptance’

“It is also not possible for Ayurveda doctors to assist surgeons performing complicated surgeries, while MBBS doctors can assist," it further said.

Referring to OPDs where doctors attend to hundreds of patients, the Supreme Court bench said, “We cannot be oblivious of the fact that both categories of doctors are certainly not performing equal work to be entitled to equal pay."

"We have no doubt that every alternative system of medicine may have its pride of place in history. But today, the practitioners of indigenous systems of medicine do not perform complicated surgical operations," it said.

The top court, however, also recognised how important is it to promote indigenous systems of medicine.