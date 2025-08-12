Mint Explainer: Why are private hospitals resisting the government's health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat
Summary
Ayushman Bharat, India's flagship health insurance scheme for the poor, is facing a crisis as over 600 private hospitals in Haryana have suspended services due to unpaid dues. With over ₹1.2 trillion owed to hospitals nationwide, what does this mean for the future of healthcare access for millions?
Seven years after its launch, Ayushman Bharat, the government’s health insurance scheme for the poor, has run into trouble. More than 600 private hospitals in Haryana suspended services for patients under the scheme this month, citing pending dues.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story