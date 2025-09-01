National Health Authority eyes ₹2,000 cr to scale digital healthcare infra

New Delhi: The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), India's flagship program to create an integrated digital healthcare infrastructure, is planning to seek ₹2,000 crore to extend its operations till 2030, two government officials aware of the matter said.

The proposal comes as the scheme's initial five-year term, launched with a budget of ₹1,600 crore, is set to end in March next year, with only a third of the allocated funds having been used.

The National Health Authority (NHA), the implementing body for the mission, is leading the push for this new funding.

"We are moving a proposal to secure a significant allocation for ABDM 2.0," the first of the two officials cited earlier said, highlighting the urgency to continue the program's momentum. "The process for cabinet approval is underway and we expect it to move forward quickly in the coming days."

The extension for the ABDM is being sought to continue building India's digital health infrastructure. The initial five-year term was foundational, with a new phase, "ABDM 2.0," requiring a larger budget and more time. The extension is crucial for completing the digital infrastructure, expanding adoption by onboarding more healthcare facilities and citizens with ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) IDs, and providing sustained human resources and capacity-building support.

This proposed funding extension is important for the digital health mission, which is building a comprehensive digital backbone for the country's healthcare system. The digital healthcare ecosystem will enable a host of facilities like digital consultation, consent of patients in letting medical practitioners access their records, etc. With the implementation of this scheme, old medical records will remain stored digitally.

“Hopefully by the end of this month, we are expecting to circulate the note to seek budgetary approvals for ABDM 2.0. Also, this month, NHA is hosting an annual event called Arogya Manthan, so soon after that, the Expenditure Finance Committee and cabinet note will be circulated,” the second official said. Both the officials cited earlier spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Queries sent to the Union health ministry remained unanswered till press time.

The Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) is a panel chaired by the expenditure secretary in the Union finance ministry. The EFC examines schemes, coordinates with other ministries and departments, and provides recommendations before proposals are considered for final approval, playing a crucial role in managing and controlling government expenditure.

The ABDM aims to create a unified digital health infrastructure in India. It is a network of technologies and services that connects patients, doctors, hospitals, and pharmacies. Its goal is to create a seamless flow of health information, improving efficiency, access, and quality of care.

Bharath Sesha, managing director at health technoloy provider Philips Indian Subcontinent, said, “The extension of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is a timely step for Indian healthcare. ABDM is a visionary initiative aimed at enabling longitudinal patient data, which is fundamental to truly integrated and continuous care. With this foundation, artificial intelligence can become a powerful enabler helping clinicians detect disease earlier, support more accurate diagnosis, and deliver patient-centric outcomes.”

Sesha added that such digital tools will also allow doctors to spend more quality time with patients rather than on routine processes. “At Philips, we believe that the combination of ABDM’s digital backbone and AI-driven innovation will play a transformative role in building an accessible, efficient and resilient health system for the future.”