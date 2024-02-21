News
Ayushman Bharat: Govt gets more ambitious with its health insurance scheme
SummaryThe Union health ministry wants to expand the scope of Ayushman Bharat after seeing robust demand for recently included treatments such as knee and hip replacements
NEW DELHI : The Union health ministry plans to expand the scope of its flagship cashless health insurance scheme, covering more expensive cancer and transplant-related surgeries and treatments for individuals from poor families.
