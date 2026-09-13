National Health Authority launches digital academy to fast-track electronic health records push

The National Health Authority (NHA), which implements the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), has launched digital health courses through its new digital academy to fast-track the integration of electronic medical records and hospital information systems nationwide, according to two officials and a government document seen by Mint. The initiative marks a first for the agency.
Under the plan, the union government has directed district magistrates to fund specialized training for government hospital administrators and medical officers to adopt ABDM standards. To deliver this, the NHA has partnered with the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) and the Centre for Health, Applied Knowledge and Research Autonomy (CHAKRA). They will run two paid certificate courses in October covering digital health toolkits and compliance standards, while private hospitals will self-fund their participation.