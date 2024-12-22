Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap rented their luxury apartment in Goregaon West for ₹ 90,000 per month. Dream Girl 2 actor is set to star in the upcoming horror-comedy film Thama set for release in 2025.

Ayushmann Khurrana, the Bollywood actor and his wife Tahira Kashyap are in the limelight after they rented out their luxury apartment near Mumbai for ₹90,000 per month, IndexTap.com reported citing documents.

The luxury apartment located in Goregaon West in the residential society Imperial Heights Tower CHS Ltd spans an area of 2,200 sq ft. According to documents procured by IndexTap.com, the registration took place on December 18. Pallavi Ankit Tiwari reportedly paid a security deposit of ₹5 after the apartment was leased in her name.

The Dream Girl 2 actor married filmmaker and journalism teacher Tahira Kashyap in 2008. The 40-year-old actor is set to join the horror-comedy universe of Maddock Films with Thama. Lead actress Rashmika Mandanna will star alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the film which is scheduled to release in 2025. Apart from lead actors, its star cast features Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

