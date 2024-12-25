Kazakhstan plane crash: A passenger plane of Azerbaijan Airlines on way from Baku to Grozny in Russia has crashed in the Caspian Sea city of Aktau in Kazakhstan during an emergency landing. As many as 67 persons, including five crew members, were onboard the passenger plane when it crashed in Kazakhstan. Stay with Mint for Kazakhstan Plane Crash LIVE Updates.

Quoting preliminary data on the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash, Kazakhstan authories have said only 25 people have survived the crash, while 67 were onboard flying to Russia. The injured have been taken to the nearest hospital.

Kazakhstan Plane Crash LIVE Updates: 14:15 pm: Kazakhstan has said that so far, only 25 people have survived the passenger crash crash. As many as 67 people, including the five crew members, were onboard the Azerbaijan Airlines.

14:00 pm: The flight was scheduled between Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, and Grozny in southern Russia, according to the transportation ministry.

13:40 pm: Azerbaijan Airlines, the country's flag carrier, said the Embraer 190 had “made an emergency landing” around three kilometres from Aktau before crashing into the territory.

“A plane doing the Baku-Grozny route crashed near the city of Aktau. It belongs to Azerbaijan Airlines,” the Kazakh transport ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

13:30 pm: Reports of casualties have not been surfaced so far but many people are feared dead in the passenger plane crash. Videos capturing the moment a plane crashed in Kazakhstan have surfaced on social media. The footage shows the plane nosediving to the ground before bursting into flames.

PLANE CRASHES IN KAZAKHSTAN: WATCH VIDEO

The Kazakh transport ministry said there were 62 passengers and five crew members on the plane. Kazakhstan emergency situations ministry said its personnel have rushed to the passenger plane crash site and were putting out the fire.