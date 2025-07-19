Azharuddin's bungalow ransacked! TV set, ₹57,000 cash stolen, property damaged — All about the Lonavala robbery

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin's house was recently ransacked, Pune Rural Police informed NDTV on Saturday. The theft at Lonavala bungalow reportedly took place after March 7. Burglars broke into the property located in Tikona Peth, Maval Taluka, Pune district.

A 54-year-old personal assistant of Mohammad Azharuddin filed the complaint about the robbery. The complainant, Mohammad Mujib Khan who a resident of Sambhajinagar, alleged that the theft occurred before July 18 and after March 7, this was the period during which the bungalow was unoccupied.

The property was owned by wife of the former Indian cricketer, Sangeeta Bijlani. Unidentified miscreants barged into the house by cutting through the wire mesh of the rear compound wall and stole ₹50,000 cash in addition to a television set. They burglars entered the house through first-floor gallery window grill. The estimated loss from the robbery is reported to be around ₹57,000. Before proceeding with the robbery.

Besides stealing the above-mentioned items, the robbers damaged property inside the house.

Lonavala Rural Police registered a case under several sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including 331(3), 331(4), 305(a), 324(4), and 324(5). As per the report, First Information Report (FIR) was officially lodged on July 19 and no stolen item has been recovered yet.

Section 324 BNS The incident indicated deliberate vandalism and robbers were charged with Section 324 of BNS which states, “Whoever with intent to cause, or knowing that he is likely to cause, wrongful loss or damage to the public or to any person, causes the destruction of any property, or any such change in any property or in the situation thereof as destroys or diminishes its value or utility, or affects it injuriously, commits mischief.”

Pune police is investigating the matter and scanning CCTV footage and forensic material, to identify and trace the absconding miscreants.