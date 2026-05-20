Azim Premji’s son Tariq buys luxury penthouse in central Bengaluru for ₹45.7 crore

Bengaluru: Tariq Premji, non-executive director at Wipro Enterprises Ltd, has bought a penthouse for ₹45.71 crore in an upscale property named 27 Summit in central Bengaluru.

Located in Sampangiram Nagar, the penthouse spans 7,065 sq ft of carpet area and occupies the 25th and 26th floors of the luxury residential tower. It also comes with 11 car parks, as per the sale document accessed by Zapkey, a real esate data platform. The seller of the penthouse is Nestled Haven Developers LLP, a part of real estate developer MAIA Estates.

Tariq, the younger son of Wipro Ltd founder chairman Azim Premji, is also vice-president of Azim Premji Endowment Fund.

Last year, another penthouse of 7,065 sq ft carpet area in the same project was sold for ₹54.38 crore by Nestled Haven Developers to the CEO of UK-based Market Financial Solutions.

“The purchase of a penthouse at '27 Summit' for over ₹45.7 crore stands out as one of the largest residential deals in Bengaluru this year. We have seen a steady trickle of high-value transactions registered at 27 Summit in the past, but a ticket size of this magnitude underscores the building's position as a landmark ultra-luxury destination in the central business district,” said Sandeep Reddy, co-founder Zapkey.

A MAIA Estates spokesperson declined to comment. A Wipro spokesperson did not respond to queries. Tariq Premji could not be immediately reached.

Mumbai, India's most valuable property market, and Gurugram have topped the charts for a record number of luxury deals so far, including many ₹100 crore transactions. However, Bengaluru, which has always been a more affordable city for housing, is catching up.

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Ultra-rich individuals in the city have been buying prime properties both for personal use as well as for investment purposes.

Last year, Shruti Pai, founder and director of Sagework Design, bought a 12,800 sq ft luxury duplex for ₹64 crore in a boutique condominium complex in Bengaluru in one of the most expensive residential deals in the city.

The sale of homes in the ₹40-60 crore category in Bengaluru has picked up in the last couple of years, driven by non-resident Indians, family offices and wealthy locals looking for modern homes. For the first time, Bengaluru’s ₹10 crore and above luxury market crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark in annual sales in 2024-25, marking a new benchmark for the city’s premium housing sector, according to a 2025 report by India Sotheby’s International Realty and CRE Matrix.

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The report highlighted strong interest in apartment sizes from 5,000 to 7,000 sq. ft, reflecting the growing appetite for spacious, high-end living.

In 2024, Bengaluru-based Quess Corp chairman and managing director Ajit Isaac bought a 10,000 sq. ft property worth ₹67.5 crore in the prime Koramangala area, making it the most expensive residential transaction in the city.