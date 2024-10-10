Azul deal with lessors good news for planemaker Embraer, analysts say

AZUL-RESTRUCTURING/EMBRAER (PIX):Azul deal with lessors good news for planemaker Embraer, analysts say

Reuters
Published10 Oct 2024, 02:41 AM IST
Azul deal with lessors good news for planemaker Embraer, analysts say
Azul deal with lessors good news for planemaker Embraer, analysts say

By Gabriel Araujo

SAO PAULO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - A deal between Brazilian airline Azul and its lessors to swap more than $500 million in obligations for an equity stake is good news for planemaker Embraer, analysts say, as it reduces concerns about the debt load of a key customer.

Azul had 21 next-generation E2 jets in its fleet at the end of the first half and is awaiting delivery of more this year.

"A stronger Azul means a stronger Embraer," the carrier's chief executive, John Rodgerson, told Reuters on Tuesday after the deal with lessors was announced.

Azul agreed to give them up to 100 million shares of the firm to eliminate obligations of around 3 billion reais ($541.16 million).

The carrier, which competes with LATAM and Gol in Brazil's domestic market, has centered its fleet growth plans on Embraer jets. In August, the firm said it expected to receive 15 to 18 new aircraft by the end of 2025.

Azul has firm orders for 51 E195-E2 jets, according to Embraer.

The carrier's orders represented 13% of Embraer's commercial aircraft backlog in June and 28% of E195-E2 orders, JPMorgan analyst Marcelo Motta said.

"Embraer would have had to provision pre-delivery payments of Azul's order in case the airline filed for Chapter 11, likely generating an impact of $20-30 million to P&L (profit and loss)," he noted.

Shares of Azul and Embraer were among the few to trade higher in Sao Paulo on Wednesday, after notching gains on Tuesday. The benchmark index Bovespa slipped more than 1%.

Rodgerson said Azul had expected another eight jet deliveries this year, but it is facing delays as planemakers grapple with supply chain issues.

"We should get eight more, but they are delayed. I want them before Christmas and they are delivering after Christmas," Rodgerson said.

($1 = 5.5436 reais) (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 02:41 AM IST
Business NewsNewsAzul deal with lessors good news for planemaker Embraer, analysts say

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.00
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.55 (-0.34%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    164.75
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    0.35 (0.21%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    128.90
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    2.1 (1.66%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.05
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.45 (-0.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Divis Laboratories share price

    5,972.90
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    425.9 (7.68%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    982.00
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    52.2 (5.61%)

    Cipla share price

    1,681.05
    03:48 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    40.45 (2.47%)

    Infosys share price

    1,953.90
    03:50 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    5.4 (0.28%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Bank Of Maharashtra share price

    54.79
    03:56 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -2.22 (-3.89%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    9.19
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.31 (-3.26%)

    ITC share price

    491.80
    03:55 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -16.1 (-3.17%)

    Tata Communications share price

    1,950.15
    03:52 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -54.95 (-2.74%)
    More from Top Losers

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports share price

    142.45
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    12 (9.2%)

    RITES share price

    324.60
    03:56 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    24 (7.98%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    5,972.90
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    425.9 (7.68%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,935.20
    03:52 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    118.05 (6.5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.000.00
      Chennai
      77,461.000.00
      Delhi
      77,613.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.