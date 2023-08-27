During the B20 Summit India 2023 hosted by the CII, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of using artificial intelligence (AI) in an ethical manner.

PM Modi also proposed the idea of designating an annual 'International Consumer Care Day' and shifting from carbon credit trading to adopting 'green credit'. Modi further stressed that India has become the face of the digital revolution in the era of Industry 4.0, and also holds an important place in building an efficient and trusted global supply chain.

"There is a challenge associated with cryptocurrencies. In this matter maximum integrated approach is needed. I think there is a need for preparing a global framework which should take care of interests of all stakeholders," the prime minister said.

Modi said a similar approach is needed regarding AI.

Making a strong pitch for focus on 'consumer care', he asked global businesses to consider observing 'International Consumer Care Day' once a year.

"Businesses have successfully gone beyond borders and boundaries. Now is the time to take businesses beyond just the bottomline. This can only be done by focusing on supply chain resilience and sustainability," he added.



Describing the citizens of the nation as his extended family, Modi mentioned that the upcoming month of September will showcase India's immense potential.

"During her presidency, India has made G20 a more inclusive forum. The African Union also joined the G20 on India's invitation and the voice of the people of Africa reached this important platform of the world," the prime minister said.



Since India took over the presidency of the G20 in Bali last year, "so much has happened that it fills us with pride", he said.

"Moving away from the tradition of holding big events in Delhi, we took them to different cities of the country. About 200 meetings related to this were organised in 60 cities across the country. Wherever G20 delegates went, people warmly welcomed them. These delegates were very impressed, seeing the diversity of our country and our vibrant democracy," Modi said.

