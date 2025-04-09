Baba Ramdev sparks controversy with ’sharbat Jihad’ remark while promoting Patanjali juice, video goes viral | Watch

‘Toilet cleaners being sold in the name of soft drinks and sharbat Jihad’, Baba Ramdev alleged while promoting Patanjali Sharbat and Juices in a video. In the video, the yoga guru is also heard saying that there is a sharbat (juice) sold in India, and the revenue generated from it goes towards ‘building madrasas and mosques’.

Advertisement

Notably, Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved has been embroiled in several legal challenges related to its products and advertising practices.

"Protect your family and innocent children from the poison of toilet cleaners being sold in the name of soft drinks and "sharbat Jihad". Bring home only Patanjali Sharbat and Juices. Find the nearest store by searching "Patanjali Store / Chikitsalya Near Me" on Google or clicking the link below." Patanjali shared on social media platform X.

In the video, Ramdev likened popular soft drinks to "toilet cleaner" and encouraged consumers to make a "conscious choice" by opting for Patanjali's offerings instead.

In the video, Ramdev emphasizes the health benefits of Patanjali's juices compared to mainstream soft drinks, which he claims are detrimental to health. By framing the choice between these beverages as a moral or ideological decision, Ramdev seeks to position Patanjali as a more ethical and healthier alternative.

Advertisement

Read More

Baba Ramdev's 'Sharbat Jihad' Concept Baba Ramdev's introduction of the term "Sharbat Jihad" has been interpreted as an attempt to associate certain soft drinks with religious or ideological motives. Social media users were quick to point out that Baba Ramdev was hinting at a popular drink Roohafza. Advertisement

“If you drink that sharbat (Roohafza), madarsa's will be built. If you drink Patanjali Gulab sharbat, gurukuls will be built.- Lala Ramdev, who is using islamophobia as a legit marketing strategy to build a business empire.” wrote on X user.

Some social media users also poked fun at Baba Ramdev allegedly insinuating Islamophoia while using Arabic words. “Gulab and Sharbat words are from Arabic btw!!”, quipped another.

“Par.....Roohafza to dabur ka hai.. which is owned by Burmans..I think ..so how come Burman earning money from the sale Wil go to madarsas...?” wondered another X user.

Cases Against Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Products Patanjali faces numerous cases in various courts, particularly in Kerala, for violating the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. The company has been accused of making unsubstantiated claims about its products, including promises to cure diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, and COVID-19. Advertisement

The Supreme Court of India has been critical of Patanjali's advertising practices, directing the company to remove misleading ads and suspend the sale of certain products whose licenses were revoked by the Uttarakhand government