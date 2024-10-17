Baba Siddique murder: ‘I won’t survive…’ - Party worker on how NCP leader reacted in last few minutes as bullets hit him

Baba Siddique was fatally shot outside his Bandra office, succumbing to injuries at Lilavati Hospital. His last rites were held with state honours. A political figure since his youth, he served multiple terms as an MLA for Bandra West and had strong ties to the Dutt family.

Livemint
Updated17 Oct 2024, 03:32 PM IST
Baba Siddique Shot Dead in Bandra, Last Rites Held with Full State Honors
Baba Siddique Shot Dead in Bandra, Last Rites Held with Full State Honors(PTI)

Baba Siddique was shot outside his office in Nirmal Nagar, Bandra. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds before being rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night. His last rites were performed with full state honours in Mumbai at Bada Qabrastan on Sunday. A NCP worker shares detailed information about how he was killed.

On October 12, Zeeshan, Baba Siddique son, was supposed to leave for Chetna College for food after offering Namaz, informed party workers

Siddique responded that he would join him in two to three minutes after finishing his work. The father and son had a meeting scheduled on Sunday to discuss the launch of a new project in Naupada, according to a report by the Free Press Journal.

As Baba Siddique left office accompanied by party workers, a police bodyguard, and a driver, gunmen opened fire as he approached his car, according to a police officer.

Also Read | Baba Siddique news: Suspects made 10 attempts to assassinate NCP leader

He was hit by two bullets in the chest, while a bystander was injured with a shot to the leg, the report noted.

Siddique's last words were, “Bullets hit me, I won't survive. I will die.”

Murder was planned three months back

Mumbai Police on Tuesday revealed that the assassination plan was hatched about three months back in Pune, and the arrested shooters were paid hefty money for it.

Mumbai police statement said, “The conspiracy to kill Baba Siddique had started three months ago. The accused had gone to Baba Siddique's house several times without weapons. According to the information, the entire planning of Baba Siddique's murder was done in Pune.”

The Mumbai police statement further read, “To identify Baba Siddique, the accused was given Baba Siddique's photo and banner photo and was told that this was the target. The house and office were also recced 25 days before the incident.”

Who is Baba Siddique

Baba Siddique, originally named Ziauddin Siddique, came from humble beginnings. His father worked as a wristwatch repairman at a small stall in Fort, South Mumbai. However, from a young age, Siddique felt drawn to the world of politics.

In 1977, while still a teenager, he joined the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the Congress party's student wing. Eventually, he rose to become the NSUI's Mumbai president and later, in 1988, was appointed president of the Mumbai Youth Congress.

Also Read | Baba Siddique murder: Mumbai police can’t get custody of Bishnoi, says report

Siddique had a close relationship with Sunil Dutt, the late actor who transitioned into politics and served as a Member of Parliament (MP) for Mumbai North-West. With Dutt’s wide popularity, Siddique became a trusted member of the Dutt family’s inner circle and was frequently seen with Sanjay and Priya Dutt, the latter of whom succeeded her father as MP following his death.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 03:32 PM IST
Business NewsNewsBaba Siddique murder: ‘I won’t survive…’ - Party worker on how NCP leader reacted in last few minutes as bullets hit him

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Vedanta share price

    472.05
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -14.75 (-3.03%)

    Tata Steel share price

    152.35
    03:58 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -2.9 (-1.87%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    342.50
    03:55 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -8.35 (-2.38%)

    Tata Power share price

    450.05
    03:41 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -10.3 (-2.24%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,699.55
    03:40 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    39.6 (2.39%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,829.00
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -6.25 (-0.13%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    334.75
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -2.55 (-0.76%)

    EPL share price

    267.80
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -3.9 (-1.44%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Oberoi Realty share price

    1,905.30
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -125.7 (-6.19%)

    Himadri Speciality Chemical share price

    623.10
    03:40 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -39.7 (-5.99%)

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,039.00
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -65.25 (-5.91%)

    Havells India share price

    1,826.35
    03:40 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -113.2 (-5.84%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mphasis share price

    3,080.30
    03:41 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    169.6 (5.83%)

    Karur Vysya Bank share price

    214.50
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    10.45 (5.12%)

    HEG share price

    2,570.80
    03:41 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    90.65 (3.66%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    425.35
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    14.55 (3.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,915.00510.00
      Chennai
      77,921.00510.00
      Delhi
      78,073.00510.00
      Kolkata
      77,925.00510.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.