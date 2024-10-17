Baba Siddique was fatally shot outside his Bandra office, succumbing to injuries at Lilavati Hospital. His last rites were held with state honours. A political figure since his youth, he served multiple terms as an MLA for Bandra West and had strong ties to the Dutt family.

On October 12, Zeeshan, Baba Siddique son, was supposed to leave for Chetna College for food after offering Namaz, informed party workers

Siddique responded that he would join him in two to three minutes after finishing his work. The father and son had a meeting scheduled on Sunday to discuss the launch of a new project in Naupada, according to a report by the Free Press Journal.

As Baba Siddique left office accompanied by party workers, a police bodyguard, and a driver, gunmen opened fire as he approached his car, according to a police officer.

He was hit by two bullets in the chest, while a bystander was injured with a shot to the leg, the report noted.

Siddique's last words were, "Bullets hit me, I won't survive. I will die."

Murder was planned three months back Mumbai Police on Tuesday revealed that the assassination plan was hatched about three months back in Pune, and the arrested shooters were paid hefty money for it.

Mumbai police statement said, “The conspiracy to kill Baba Siddique had started three months ago. The accused had gone to Baba Siddique's house several times without weapons. According to the information, the entire planning of Baba Siddique's murder was done in Pune."

The Mumbai police statement further read, "To identify Baba Siddique, the accused was given Baba Siddique's photo and banner photo and was told that this was the target. The house and office were also recced 25 days before the incident."

Who is Baba Siddique Baba Siddique, originally named Ziauddin Siddique, came from humble beginnings. His father worked as a wristwatch repairman at a small stall in Fort, South Mumbai. However, from a young age, Siddique felt drawn to the world of politics.

In 1977, while still a teenager, he joined the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the Congress party's student wing. Eventually, he rose to become the NSUI's Mumbai president and later, in 1988, was appointed president of the Mumbai Youth Congress.