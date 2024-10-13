Baba Siddique Murder News: How the Mumbai politician ended infamous Shahrukh-Salman feud at his party in 2013

Baba Siddique Murder News: Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, who was shot dead in Mumbai played a key role in reconciling Shah Rukh and Salman Khan at an iftar party in 2013, ending their long-standing feud. 

Livemint
Published13 Oct 2024, 10:14 AM IST
Baba Siddique Murder News: How the Mumbai politician ended the infamous Shahrukh-Salman feud at his iftar party in 2013
Baba Siddique Murder News: How the Mumbai politician ended the infamous Shahrukh-Salman feud at his iftar party in 2013(PTI)

Baba Siddique Murder News: Former Maharashtra minister, Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Mumbai on Saturday, was a popular figure in Bollywood circles, apart from being a prominent politician.

A prominent Muslim leader from Mumbai, Siddique was also known to be close to many Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

Siddique was often captured with the crème de la crème of Bollywood in iftar gatherings. At one such party in 2013, Siddiqui reportedly played a pivotal role in ending the most infamous celebrity feud in the entertainment world – Shah Rukh Khan vs Salman Khan.

Also Read | Baba Siddique News: NCP leader shot twice, police reveals assailants’ identities

The rift between the two Khans had begun in 2008 after an argument at actor Katrina Kaif's birthday bash. The two actors had avoided each other for nearly five years due to the feud.

The feud finally ended at Siddique's ritualistic iftar party on April 17, 2013. Siddique was then Congress MLA from Bandra West constituency. At the gathering, Siddique is said to have strategically seated Shah Rukh Khan next to Salim Khan, Salman Khan's father. This was done to ensure the two stars coming face-to-face.

Also Read | Baba Siddique news: Killers conducted recce of NCP leader’s home, reveals police

As planned, Shah Rukh and Salman greeted and hugged each other. The moment was captured in cameras and it became a thing on the internet, marking the beginning of the end of their long-standing feud.

Who was Baba Siddique?

Siddique represented Bandra (West) seat three times – 1999, 2004 and 2009 – in the Maharashtra assembly as a Congress MLA. His son Zeeshan Siddique is the Congress MLA from Mumbai.

While quitting the Congress to join the NCP in February this year, Siddique did not cite any reason for his decision to leave the Grand Old Party, only stating “some things are better left unsaid.”

Also Read | ‘Complete collapse of …’: Rahul Gandhi on Baba Siddique murder in Mumbai

Siddique has been a minister of state for food and civil supplies, labour and FDA in the state government (2004-08), and was also a municipal corporator for two consecutive terms. He has also served as the chairperson and senior vice-president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee and parliamentary board member of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

Siddique was waylaid by three men at Kher Nagar in Mumbai just outside his son’s office around 9.30 pm on Saturday and shot at. He was taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Key Takeaways
  • Baba Siddique was a significant political figure in Maharashtra, serving multiple terms and holding various positions.
  • His influence in Bollywood was notable, particularly for his role in reconciling Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s feud.
  • Siddique’s murder raises concerns about political violence and safety in urban India.

First Published:13 Oct 2024, 10:14 AM IST
Business NewsNewsBaba Siddique Murder News: How the Mumbai politician ended infamous Shahrukh-Salman feud at his party in 2013

