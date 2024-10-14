Baba Siddique murder news: Lawrence Bishnoi’s video call with Pakistani terrorist Shahzad Bhatti goes viral | Watch

Baba Siddique murder news: Former Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, prominent Muslim leader known for his close ties to several Bollywood stars, was shot dead on Saturday night by three assailants. A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has reportedly claimed responsibility for his murder through a social media post that went viral. The viral post also mentioned the names of Bollywood star Salman Khan and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Baba Siddique Last Rites Highlights Now, an old video call from June 2024, featuring Bishnoi and a Pakistani gangster is resurfacing on social media. In the video, Bishnoi, who is currently in prison in Gujarat, is seen using a mobile phone to send greetings to Shahzad Bhatti, a gangster from Pakistan.

Coming back to Baba Siddique's murder, the Mumbai Police are currently verifying a social media post, attributed to a purported member of the Bishnoi gang, Shubuu Lonkar, owning up to the murder of former Maharashtra minister.

In a Facebook post he claimed that Siddiqui was targeted due to his alleged ties to India's most wanted terrorist, Dawood Ibrahim, his connection to Salman Khan, and the death of Anuj Thapan, a suspect in the shooting outside Khan's house.

What did Shubuu Lonkar's post state? “Salman Khan, hum ye jang nahi chahte the, pr tumne hamare bhai ka nuksaan karwaya...hamari kisi se koi dushmani nahi hai par jo bhi Salman Khan or Dawood gang ki help karega, apna hisab kitab laga ke rakhna... [Salman Khan, we don't want this war, but you have harmed our brother...we have no enmity with anyone, but whoever helps Salman Khan or Dawood gang, keep your accounts in check].”