Baba Siddique murder news: THIS was NCP leader’s final Instagram post before he was shot dead

  • NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique died after being shot by three men in Mumbai's Bandra East.

Livemint
Updated13 Oct 2024, 11:07 AM IST
Baba Siddique murder: Rahul Gandhi on Baba Siddique murder in Mumbai
Baba Siddique murder: Rahul Gandhi on Baba Siddique murder in Mumbai(PTI)

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and leader in Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was shot near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra. He later succumbed to his bullet injuries at Lilavati Hospital. Several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Zaheer Iqbal, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra visited Lilavati hospital to meet the NCP leader's family. 

Baba Siddique Murder News LIVE

In a latest development, the Mumbai Police said that they arrested two individuals, identified as Gurmail Singh, 23, from Haryana, and Dharamraj Kashyap, 19, from Uttar Pradesh. They further added that they had conducted surveillance on Baba Siddiqui's residence and office and had been residing in Mumbai for about six to eight weeks. Previously, sources told NDTV  that the shooters linked to Baba Siddiqui’s murder allegedly identified themselves as members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

NCP leader's last Instagram post

The NCP leader's last Instagram post was on industrialista nd philanthropist Ratan Tata who passed away on October 10 .The veteran industrialist, who was in critical condition, breathed his last at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. 

“End of an Era,” Baba Siddique wrote on Instagram as he paid tribute to the iconic leader just two days before his death. In the wake of this loss, many netizens are now commenting on Baba Siddique's final post, offering their heartfelt tributes to the NCP leader.

“We will miss both of you. RIP”

Another wrote, “I didn't know Baba Siddique personally , but shooting someone dead is never a solution and taking a life cannot be justified in any situation.”

Some other added, “Death is unpredictable. We will never get to know what brings tomorrow. RIP.”

“The suddenness of this event has left a deep void, filing the hearts of those who knew him. As we reflect on his life and the impact he made, we remember the moment we shared and the memories that will remain.”

“How many think that 2024 is one of the worst you according to u”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Oct 2024, 11:07 AM IST
Business NewsNewsBaba Siddique murder news: THIS was NCP leader’s final Instagram post before he was shot dead

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,685.00260.00
      Chennai
      77,691.00260.00
      Delhi
      77,843.00260.00
      Kolkata
      77,695.00260.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.