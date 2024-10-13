Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and leader in Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was shot near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra. He later succumbed to his bullet injuries at Lilavati Hospital. Several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Zaheer Iqbal, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra visited Lilavati hospital to meet the NCP leader's family. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Baba Siddique Murder News LIVE In a latest development, the Mumbai Police said that they arrested two individuals, identified as Gurmail Singh, 23, from Haryana, and Dharamraj Kashyap, 19, from Uttar Pradesh. They further added that they had conducted surveillance on Baba Siddiqui's residence and office and had been residing in Mumbai for about six to eight weeks. Previously, sources told NDTV that the shooters linked to Baba Siddiqui's murder allegedly identified themselves as members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

NCP leader's last Instagram post The NCP leader's last Instagram post was on industrialista nd philanthropist Ratan Tata who passed away on October 10 .The veteran industrialist, who was in critical condition, breathed his last at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.

"End of an Era," Baba Siddique wrote on Instagram as he paid tribute to the iconic leader just two days before his death. In the wake of this loss, many netizens are now commenting on Baba Siddique's final post, offering their heartfelt tributes to the NCP leader.

“We will miss both of you. RIP"

Another wrote, "I didn't know Baba Siddique personally , but shooting someone dead is never a solution and taking a life cannot be justified in any situation."

Some other added, "Death is unpredictable. We will never get to know what brings tomorrow. RIP."

“The suddenness of this event has left a deep void, filing the hearts of those who knew him. As we reflect on his life and the impact he made, we remember the moment we shared and the memories that will remain."