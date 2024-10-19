Baba Siddique news: Lawrence Bishnoi gang member reveals chilling details, NCP leader ’was killed because…’

Baba Siddique news: A Lawrence Bishnoi gang member claimed that NCP leader Baba Siddique's criminal associations with figures like Dawood Ibrahim led to his murder. Nine people have been arrested so far in the case.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published19 Oct 2024, 02:43 PM IST
Baba Siddique news: One of the accused in the Baba Siddique murder case was produced at a Mumbai court on Friday.
Baba Siddique news: One of the accused in the Baba Siddique murder case was produced at a Mumbai court on Friday.(PTI)

The arrested shooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed that Baba Siddique was “not a good man” and had connections with India's most-wanted criminal Dawood Ibrahim. Baba Siddique, the NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister, was murdered in a shootout by three armed men.

The 66-year-old NCP leader was attacked outside son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Mumbai's upscale Bandra area on October 12 night. Hours later he succumbed to injuries at Lilavati Hospital.

Yogesh, with pseudonym Raju, linked with the Lawrence Bishnoi-Hashim Baba gangs, said, "Baba Siddique was killed because he was not a good man," reported PTI. Notably Raju, who was arrested in Uttar Pradesh, is not associated with the murder case of NCP leader.

Also Read | News wrap: Baba Siddique murder, J&K - Haryana CM oath taking events, more

Raju faces allegations in connection with the case related to the killing of gym owner Nadir Shah in Delhi's Greater Kailash area last month. Raju was arrested dollowing an encounter with a joint team of the Delhi Police's Special Cell and the Mathura Police on October 17 morning. UP police confiscated a .32-bore pistol, ammunition and a motorcycle that Raju possessed.

Also Read | Baba Siddique news: Probe reveals shooters shared images via Snapchat

According to PTI report there were charges against Baba Siddique under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), who was associated with the man behind the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts - Dawood Ibrahim. "When people get involved with such individuals, something is bound to happen. This is exactly what happened to Siddique," PTI quoted Raju as saying.

Also Read | Salman upgrades security with ₹2 cr bulletproof SUV after NCP leader’s murder

He added, “We are given direct targets. Anyone who gets in the way and does something wrong will face consequences.”

On Friday, five more persons were arrested in connection with Baba Siddique murder case, Mumbai police official said. This takes the total number of arrests in the case to nine. Both the conspirator Shubham Lonkar and mastermind Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar are absconding.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:19 Oct 2024, 02:43 PM IST
