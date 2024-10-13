Baba Siddique Murder News: NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead by unknown assailants in Mumbai on October 12. Mumbai Police has apprehended two persons in connection with Baba Siddique's murder. Baba Siddique represented Bandra (West) seat three times in the Maharashtra Assembly. He quit the Congress this year and joined Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's what we know so far 1. Baba Siddique was outside his son Zeeshan Siddiqui’s office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar in Bandra (East) around 9:30 pm when he was shot dead.

2. The men, who had their faces covered, got down from a car and shot at Baba Siddique amid the sound of bursting crackers during Dussehra celebrations.

3. Doctors at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai informed that Baba Siddique suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest before he was brought to the hospital. The hospital added that he succumbed to his injuries despite extensive resuscitative efforts.

4. Dr. Nitin Gokhale, a cardiologist at the hospital, mentioned that the precise number of bullet wounds would be determined after the postmortem examination. "Baba Siddique was brought in with no pulse or blood pressure. He had two gunshot wounds to his chest. We initiated emergency resuscitation measures and shifted him to the ICU. He was declared dead at 11:27 PM. The total number of bullets will be confirmed after the postmortem," Dr Gokhale told reporters as quoted by PTI.

5. As per current reports, he is being taken to Cooper Hospital for the postmortem.

6. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who visited Lilavati Hospital last night, vowed to take firm action against those who acted unlawfully. He also shared with the media that two suspects have been apprehended, while one remains at large. "This is an extremely unfortunate incident. I spoke with the doctors and the police. Two people have been arrested -- the accused are from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The third accused is absconding. We have instructed Mumbai Police to take strict action against those who take law and order into their hands," Shinde told reporters in Thane as quoted by PTI.

7. While speaking to news agency ANI, Mumbai Police said that they recovered the weapon used in the crime. "A 9.9mm pistol was used in the firing," officials said.

8. Yesterday night, several Bollywood actors, including Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt visited the hospital at night to meet the family.

9. Moreover, this shocking incident has also prompted strong reaction from the Opposition who questioned the law and order situation in the state. Notably, the Maharashtra Assembly elections are likely to be held next month. Criticising the Maharashtra govt, Sharad Pawar took to X and wrote, "The state's collapsed law and order situation is a cause for concern. The shooting of former state minister Baba Siddique in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, is regrettable. If the Home Minister and the rulers are going to push the cart of the state so mildly, it can be an alarm bell for the common people."

10. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also questioned the law and order in the state. He wrote, "The murder of Baba Siddiqui ji is shocking. We pray for his soul to rest in peace and send our condolences to his family and friends. This, sadly reflects on the law and order situation in Maharashtra. The complete collapse of administration, law and order"

Expressing his deeperst condolences, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that the culprits be brought to justice as soon as possible. Taking to X, he said, "The tragic demise of Former Maharashtra Minister, Shri Baba Siddique is shocking beyond words. In this hour of grief, I offer my deepest condolences to his family, friends and supporters. Justice must be ensured, and the present Maharashtra Govt must order a thorough and transparent investigation. The culprits must be brought to book at the earliest. Accountability is paramount."