LIVE UPDATES

Baba Siddique news LIVE Updates: Suspect Dharmaraj isn't minor, ossification test reveals

1 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2024, 01:08 PM IST

Baba Siddique news LIVE Updates: NCP leader Baba Siddique was brutally shot dead outside his son's office in Bandra East on Saturday. Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack. Check Baba Siddique murder news LIVE Updates here