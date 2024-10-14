Baba Siddique news LIVE Updates: Baba Siddique, NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister, died after he was waylaid by three men and shot at outside his son Zeeshan's office in Nirmal Nagar of Bandra East on Saturday, October 12. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the incident and was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead. Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the murder of Baba Siddique. Stay tuned for Baba Siddique news LIVE Updates.
On Sunday, his last rites were performed in Mumbai's Bada Qabrastan with full state honours. The police have arrested four people so far in connection with the Baba Siddique's murder case. One of the accused, Dharmaraj Kashyap, had claimed that he was a minor, but the ossification test rejected the claims.
The accused was presented before the court on October 14 after the test results emerged. Mumbai's Esplanade Court granted police custody till October 21. This comes after another accused Gurmail Singh was sent to the Mumbai crime branch's custody till next Monday. The search for absconding third shooter, identified as Shivakumar, is ongoing. Catch Baba Siddique news LIVE Updates only at Mint.
Baba Siddique news LIVE Updates: Tracing criminal background of Baba Siddique murderers
Baba Siddique news LIVE Updates: According to the police, suspect Gurmail Baljit Singh (23) has a criminal history. The accused was arrested in a murder case in 2019 and was later released on bail. Gurmail's grandmother suggesting that family had disowned him 11 years ago said, “His parents have died. He is nothing to us now," reported India Today. She said Gurmail came out of jail on bail three months ago but did not stay at home.
The other two suspects, Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19) and Shiva Gautam (24) are residents of Uttar Pradesh, who do not have a criminal history. Shiv Gautam's had gone to Pune to work at a scrap shop and had last visited the village during Holi, according to his mother. Shiv Gautam had invited Dharmaraj to join him, Kaiserganj Circle Officer Anil Kumar Singh said.
Baba Siddique news LIVE Updates: Here's when and how gunmen shot Baba Siddique
Baba Siddique news LIVE Updates: The accused Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), Shiva Gautam (24), and Gurmail Baljit Singh (23) on Saturday evening arrived outside Baba Siddique's office in Mumbai's Bandra area. The alleged assassins had brought pepper spray with them to the incident site and conspired to use it on NCP leader Baba Siddique before shooting at him, according to Mumbai Police.
However, they directly charged at Baba Siddique without using pepper spray. The former Maharashtra Minister was firing crackers near his son Zeeshan's office in Nirmal Nagar of Bandra East at the time gunshots were fired.
Baba Siddique news LIVE Updates: Check NCP leader Baba Siddique's net worth
Baba Siddique news LIVE Updates: According to myneta.info data filed during 2014 Lok Sabha election nomination, Baba Jiasuddin Siddique's net worth amounts to over ₹25 crore. The NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister was a businessman by profession who had no criminal cases registered against him, the report said. His assets amount to over ₹76 crore while his liabilities total to more than ₹23 Crore.
: ‘Strict action will be taken,’ says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Baba Siddique news LIVE Updates: Over the death of NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said accused will not be spared, no matter who they are, be it the Bishnoi gang or any underworld gang," reported ANI. Commenting on the law and order situation, he noted, "Strict action will be taken."
Eknath Shinde suggested that its state government's responsibility to safeguard “those who are receiving threats."
Baba Siddique news LIVE Updates: Mumbai Police arrests another suspect
Baba Siddique news LIVE Updates: As per latest development in Baba Siddique's murder case, Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested another accused from Pune. It is suspected that Shubham Lonkar implicated in the conspiracy. The apprehended 28-year-old individual identified as Pravin Lonkar is the brother of Shubham Lonkar. According to Mumbai police officials, the two brothers allegedly enlisted Dharmaraj Kashyap and Shivkumar Gautam in the plot to kill Baba Siddique, reported ANI.