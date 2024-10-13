Baba Siddique news: Shooters claim they belong to Lawrence Bishnoi gang, says report

Baba Siddique murder: The shooters involved in NCP leader Baba Siddique’s murder have reportedly claimed that they belong to Lawrence Bishnoi gang, sources told NDTV .

Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and leader in Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was shot near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra. He later succumbed to his bullet injuries at Lilavati Hospital late Saturday night.