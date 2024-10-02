Star batter Babar Azam in a late night statment announced that he has decided to resign as captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This comes as Pakistan has not won a major tournament during Babar's tenure as captain, which began in 2019. Last year, under his leadership, Pakistan was eliminated from the Asia Cup in the Super 4 stage after a two-wicket defeat by Sri Lanka in Colombo. A few months later, the team struggled to reach the knockout stage of the ODI World Cup in India.

This year, during the T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan suffered a disappointing campaign, losing their opening match to co-hosts USA on a tricky surface in New York. This surprise defeat proved crucial as they failed to progress beyond the group stage.

Full statement by Babar Azam Dear Fans,

I'm sharing some news with you today. I have decided to resign as captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team, effective as of my notification to the PCB and Team Management last month.

It's been an honour to lead this team, but it's time for me to step down and focus on my playing role.

Captaincy has been a rewarding experience, but it's added a significant workload. I want to prioritize my performance, enjoy my batting, and spend quality time with my family, which brings me joy.

By stepping down, I will gain clarity moving forward and focus more energy on my game and personal growth.

I'm grateful for your unwavering support and belief in me. Your enthusiasm has meant the world to me.

I'm proud of what we've achieved together and excited to continue contributing to the team as a player.

Thank you for your love and support

A look Babar Azam career Babar made his Test debut in 2016 against the West Indies and has since played 54 matches, scoring 3,962 runs at a strike rate of 54.63. He played his first ODI in 2015 against Zimbabwe, featuring in 117 matches and scoring 5,729 runs at a strike rate of 88.75.