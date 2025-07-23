Babbar Khalsa International operative accused in Qila Lal Singh grenade attack arrested in Delhi: Report

Akash Deep alias Akash Singh, 29, a terrorist from Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) was arrested in Delhi on Wednesday, 23 July, Special Cell confirmed. He is the key accused in grenade attack on Qila Lal Singh police station on April 7 this year and is also wanted by NIS in arms trafficking case, HT reported.

A police encounter near Chappar Chiri on Monday left a man, identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, a Mandi Gobindgarh resident, reportedly linked to BKI, injured. Kharar Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) team was monitoring him and confronted him after acting on the information received. He attempted to evade arrest despite being instructed to give himself up, reports said.

He allegedly shot the police vehicle, firing two rounds prior to him being shot in the leg as part of the retaliatory action.

3 aides of Gurpreet Singh arrested At the same time, authorities arrested three of his aides—Sachin Kumar, Manpreet Singh, and Rajinder Singh—the other three accused—from multiple locations across Punjab in connection with the recent Aerocity firing case outside a property dealer's office, according to SP Sanjeev Jindal.

The incident is believed to be connected to an extortion demand of ₹2 crore.

Ashok Goel, the complainant, was getting extortion calls in the name of BKI, following which an FIR was filed at the IT City police station.

Babbar Khalsa, officially Babbar Khalsa International, is a Khalistani militant organisation that aims to create an independent nation-state of Khalistan in the Punjab region.

Punjab Police busts terror module linked to BKI in Amritsar last month “In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police busts a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module operated by UK-based handler Dharam Singh @ Dharma Sandhu, a close associate of Pak based Terrorist Harvinder Rinda and apprehends one local operative, Onkar Singh,” the DGP police said.

It added, “Recovery: 6 sophisticated pistols, 4 Glock 9MM and 2 PX5 (.30 bore). An FIR has been registered, and further investigations are underway to unearth the broader network.”