Babies Are Now Roaming Bars, Clubs and Tattoo Parlors
- Surging child-care costs are one reason parents are bringing kids out on the town
Toddlers are showing up at places once thought of as only for grown-ups, from raves to tattoo parlors.
Toddlers are showing up at places once thought of as only for grown-ups, from raves to tattoo parlors.
Instead of changing their lives to fit their children, these parents say they are trying to raise kids who fit their lives. They are also looking to avoid paying sky-high babysitting fees. The average hourly rate for babysitters on provider matching platform Care.com is up 44% since 2019, jumping from $16.25 to $23.35 an hour.
Instead of changing their lives to fit their children, these parents say they are trying to raise kids who fit their lives. They are also looking to avoid paying sky-high babysitting fees. The average hourly rate for babysitters on provider matching platform Care.com is up 44% since 2019, jumping from $16.25 to $23.35 an hour.
On the way home from the hospital after giving birth, Allison Mayfield stopped for a margarita and ceviche at a Washington, D.C., cocktail bar. Mayfield’s baby, Louis, went with his parents to upscale eatery Le Diplomate for Bastille Day and slept next to an accordionist at 8 days old.
“We’ve had friends completely change their way of life after having kids so we really wanted to start off with a sense of normalcy," says Mayfield, a nurse practitioner.
The shift hasn’t been seamless with patrons of previously child-free establishments arguing that if a parent can afford a Michelin-star dinner, they can also afford a babysitter. Businesses have been more amenable to their new, younger patrons thanks to the rising demand.
Yelp searches using the “Good for Kids" filter are up 8% in July 2023 compared with the same month last year. In New York and Los Angeles, searches are up 29% and 17%, respectively. Reservation platform SevenRooms reports a 14% increase in reservations with infants between January through July 2023 versus the same period in 2022.
At Cheeks + Co spa in Pasadena, Calif., owner Christina Uzzardi now tells customers they’re welcome to leave their kids at reception or bring them into the room while they get a facial or wax. She instituted the policy after noticing a surge in tiny visitors over the past year and a half, compared with next-to-none before the pandemic.
She only has three rules: Wear headphones when playing on a phone or tablet. No snacks. And no kids older than 1 in the room when mom gets a Brazilian or bikini wax.
“It’s a little inappropriate," Uzzardi says.
Earmuffs over babysitters
Parents aren’t just struggling with rising costs, they are also having a tougher time finding a sitter. About 84% of the 1,000 people who responded to an April survey on Care.com said they have had to cancel plans as a result.
Brian Griffin and Jill Dizon have never hired a babysitter since 1-year-old Harper was born. Instead, they’ve tried to ingratiate in her their love of music, recently taking her to see a DJ set and Coldplay cover band.
“We just try to steer clear of the pot smokers," says Dizon, an occupational therapist in Queens, N.Y.
To protect Harper’s tiny ears, they bought her a pair of $30 Baby Banz Earmuffs. Searches for the miniaturized noise-canceling headphones on Amazon are up 78% over the past year, according to analytics firm Pattern.
Lindsey Wernecke, a self-employed social-media marketer in Columbus, Ohio, takes her 7-month-old with her everywhere—including the waxing salon.
“Hopefully I’m not mentally and emotionally scarring him," she says.
Since she doesn’t have day-to-day child care when she works from home, she says she has no choice but to bring him along on errands.
Wernecke says she couldn’t have imagined doing the same when her now 10-year-old daughter was a baby. Businesses have become a lot more accommodating, she says.
Relaxed rules
Robert Lillegard, a bakery co-owner, has brought his three young kids along to a 3½-hour omakase sushi tasting dinner, Michelin-star restaurant and a handful of swanky cocktail bars.
“A lot of grown-ups stare at you usually," says 8-year-old Ruby Lillegard of her very grown-up dining experiences. “They are probably thinking, ‘Why is an 8-year-old here?’ "
Her usual is a fizzy pink “Princess Drink."
While Robert Lillegard admits he’s often not the most popular person at the bar when he brings his kids, he thinks they’re less disruptive than many adults can be. He always sticks to a couple of alcoholic beverages when he’s with his children.
Not every outing with his youngsters has been a success, but he says he leaves if the kids are being obnoxious.
Rich Furnari, a co-owner of five Phoenix-area bars, is most concerned about the safety of the kids riding in a car with parents who’ve been drinking. The bar and bartenders are liable in the case of an accident.
The strict 21-and-over policy at Barter & Shake Cocktail Entertainment establishments has been a bigger point of contention lately, he says, potentially due to higher foot traffic and expansion. He moved the policy up to the top of the company website and added a reminder in the reservation confirmation email.
“The last thing we want is people showing up unaware of the policy and having to turn them away, but it still happens," he says.
Alyson Mance has brought her toddler to happy hours, five-star restaurants, sporting matches, a tattoo parlor (where she strapped him to her chest to protect him from needles) and, recently, a drag brunch.
While the hosts of the brunch were initially skeptical, 2-year-old Kenzo was a hit.
“His favorite part was handing out the dollars," says Mance, who works for an experiential design agency and lives in Brooklyn, N.Y.
She’s had to get creative without access to high chairs or changing tables—once clearing off a bathroom windowsill to deal with a diaper blowout—but says she usually prefers bringing Kenzo along to paying over $100 for a few hours of babysitting.