Baby food: Regulator plans to cut sugar levels further in bid to curb obesity, diabetes rates in India
Priyanka Sharma 5 min read 14 Aug 2025, 12:41 PM IST
Summary
The FSSAI is proposing stricter sugar limits in baby food for children aged 6 to 24 months, amid rising obesity rates. The initiative aims to ensure healthier food options and follows recommendations from health experts to limit added sugars in infant diets.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: Babies aren’t going to like this even one bit, but India’s top food safety regulator is looking to tighten limits on the sugar content in their food.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story