“The focus is on limiting extra sweetness, not natural sugars like lactose. A taste for sugar is learned early in life. If children get used to very sweet foods, they are more likely to crave sugar as they get older, which can lead to health problems. The ICMR's dietary guidelines recommend that children under 2 don't need any added sugar at all. These guidelines also recommend that adults limit sugar intake to no more than 25 grams per day, or about 5% of a 2,000-calorie diet," said an ICMR scientist.