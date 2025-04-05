“Baby, Tu Aaya Kyun Nahi”; Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav cremated as fiancée mourns with heart-wrenching cries

The village of Bhalkhi Majra in Haryana stood still on Friday as Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav, who died in a Jaguar fighter jet crash on April 3 in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, was cremated with full military honors. Among the many present, it was the heart-wrenching voice of his fiancée, Saniya, that echoed most deeply—“Baby, tu aaya kyun nahi?” (Baby, why didn’t you come?) she cried beside the tricolor-wrapped body of the man she was about to marry.

The solemn ceremony drew a large gathering of family, friends, and villagers, all united in grief and respect for the 28-year-old officer. Siddharth's father, Sushil Yadav, a retired Air Force personnel, performed the last rites, embodying the family's deep-rooted commitment to military service.

Reflecting on his son's sacrifice, he stated, "He lost his life while saving a life", reported The Times of India. ​

The couple, Siddharth and Saniya had recently become engaged on March 23, with their wedding planned for November 2. Saniya's heartfelt expressions of grief deeply moved those in attendance, highlighting the personal loss behind the national tragedy. ​

Siddharth's mother, Sujata Yadav, also expressed immense pride in her son's dedication and bravery. "I am proud to be the mother of such a brave son. He was always committed to serving the nation," she said, her words resonating with the collective sentiment of the community. ​

The IAF pilot's commitment was evident during the ill-fated flight. Facing a critical technical malfunction during a night training mission, Siddharth ensured his co-pilot ejected safely before steering the aircraft away from populated areas, ultimately sacrificing his own life to prevent further casualties.

