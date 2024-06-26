Bachchans on shopping spree! After son Abhishek spends 15 cr, Amitabh spends ₹60 crore to buy 3 properties in Mumbai

Amitabh Bachchan buys three office units worth 60 crore in Mumbai's Andheri West. This adds to his purchase of four units for 29 crores in the same building in 2023.

Updated09:42 AM IST
Mumbai: Actor Amitabh Bachchan during the promotion of his upcoming film 'Kalki 2898 AD', in Mumbai, Thursday, June 20, 2024.
Mumbai: Actor Amitabh Bachchan during the promotion of his upcoming film ’Kalki 2898 AD’, in Mumbai, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_20_2024_000150A)(PTI)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has acquired three office units valued at nearly 60 crore in Mumbai’s Andheri West, property registration documents accessed by FloorTap.com showed. These units, located at the Signature Building on Veera Desai Road in Andheri, are numbered 2701, 2801, and 2901.

According to documents registered on June 20, 2024, the transaction involves three office units and three car parking spaces in the Signature Building on Veera Desai Road, Andheri West, Mumbai.

This isn’t Big B's first foray into commercial real estate. He purchased four units totalling 8,396 square feet in the same building for nearly 29 crores last year. The purchase, registered on September 1, 2023, incurred a stamp duty of 1.72 crore.

Bachchan's star-studded neighbours

Other Bollywood stars who also own units in the commercial tower include Ajay Devgn, Sara Ali Khan with her mother Amrita Singh, Kartik Aaryan, and Manoj Bajpayee.

Abhishek Bachchan buys six flats in Mumbai for over 15 crore

Abhishek Bachchan has purchased six apartments in the esteemed Oberoi Sky City project by Oberoi Realty, situated in Borivali. Property registration documents from Zapkey.com reveal that the Bollywood actor invested a significant 15.42 crore in this acquisition. The transaction was finalised on May 28, 2024.

The Bachchan family owns several properties in Mumbai. Last year, Amitabh Bachchan and his wife, Jaya Bachchan, gifted their lavish bungalow, Prateeksha, in the plush Juhu locality of Mumbai to their daughter Shweta Nanda.

Other Properties

On July 1, 2023, Amitabh Bachchan purchased four units on the 21st floor of a commercial complex in Mumbai's Andheri area for 7.18 crore each. Each unit included three car parking slots. The transaction also involved a stamp duty payment of 43.10 lakh.

Additionally, Amitabh had acquired a 5,184 sq ft property worth 31 crore in Mumbai's Atlantis project, developed by the Crystal Group, a Tier-2 builder. Although he purchased the property in December 2020, it was formally registered in April 2021.

Big B's Kalki 2898 AD to be released on June 27

Meanwhile, on the movie front, Big B is preparing for the release of his highly anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is scheduled to premiere in theatres on June 27.

