Bachchans on shopping spree! After son Abhishek spends 15 cr, Amitabh spends ₹60 crore to buy 3 properties in Mumbai

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has acquired three office units valued at nearly ₹60 crore in Mumbai’s Andheri West, property registration documents accessed by FloorTap.com showed. These units, located at the Signature Building on Veera Desai Road in Andheri, are numbered 2701, 2801, and 2901.

According to documents registered on June 20, 2024, the transaction involves three office units and three car parking spaces in the Signature Building on Veera Desai Road, Andheri West, Mumbai.

This isn’t Big B's first foray into commercial real estate. He purchased four units totalling 8,396 square feet in the same building for nearly ₹29 crores last year. The purchase, registered on September 1, 2023, incurred a stamp duty of ₹1.72 crore.

Bachchan's star-studded neighbours Other Bollywood stars who also own units in the commercial tower include Ajay Devgn, Sara Ali Khan with her mother Amrita Singh, Kartik Aaryan, and Manoj Bajpayee.

Abhishek Bachchan buys six flats in Mumbai for over ₹ 15 crore Abhishek Bachchan has purchased six apartments in the esteemed Oberoi Sky City project by Oberoi Realty, situated in Borivali. Property registration documents from Zapkey.com reveal that the Bollywood actor invested a significant ₹15.42 crore in this acquisition. The transaction was finalised on May 28, 2024.

The Bachchan family owns several properties in Mumbai. Last year, Amitabh Bachchan and his wife, Jaya Bachchan, gifted their lavish bungalow, Prateeksha, in the plush Juhu locality of Mumbai to their daughter Shweta Nanda.

Other Properties On July 1, 2023, Amitabh Bachchan purchased four units on the 21st floor of a commercial complex in Mumbai's Andheri area for ₹7.18 crore each. Each unit included three car parking slots. The transaction also involved a stamp duty payment of ₹43.10 lakh.

Additionally, Amitabh had acquired a 5,184 sq ft property worth ₹31 crore in Mumbai's Atlantis project, developed by the Crystal Group, a Tier-2 builder. Although he purchased the property in December 2020, it was formally registered in April 2021.