Child artist Sahdev Dirdo, known for his viral hit "Bachpan ka Pyaar" song, said that he has fully recovered, a month after he met with an accident.

Dirdo took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video about his recovery and captioned it: "Words will never be enough. Thank you all for all the prayers and wishes".

"Namaskar, I am Sahdev and I have now fully recovered. I thank you all, including the doctors and staff, for your prayers and wishes," he said in the video.

The ten-year-old's IG account is being managed by marketing agency Barcode Entertainment.

Soon after his recovery, he shared another post about his new business venture celebrity NFT marketplace nOFTEN. The post confirmed that he was all set to step into the metaverse.

Sahdev was injured when the motorcycle on which he was riding pillion skidded on the road in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

A native of tribal-dominated and Naxal-hit Sukma district, the young boy became an internet sensation after a video of him singing "Bachpan ka Pyaar" went viral on the Internet. The video was reportedly shot in 2019 inside his classroom by his school teacher.

Back in August, singer and rapper Badshah came out with a remix version of "Bachpan ka Pyaar", featuring Dirdo. In December last year, the singer had assured he would go to Raipur to see a good neurosurgeon for Dirdo.

