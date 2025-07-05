“Some of these traditional/legacy spectrum bands are now being used and some more are likely to be used for other mobile/Wi-Fi/satellite services. Hence it may be required not only by TSPs but also for other entities, viz. Satcom Service Providers, Wi-Fi service providers, research institutions and academia for fuelling innovation," the Broadband India Forum told Trai in a recent communication, advocating for a non-auction route for allocating spectrum.