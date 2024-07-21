Bad Newz Box Office Collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri starrer film sees growth; mints over ₹18 crore

  • Bad Newz Box Office Collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal's 'Bad Newz' opened strong at the box office and is expected to collect 33 crore in the opening weekend.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated21 Jul 2024, 07:42 AM IST
Bad Newz Box Office Collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri in Bad Newz (Screengrab from song/Saregama Music)
Bad Newz Box Office Collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri in Bad Newz (Screengrab from song/Saregama Music)

Bad Newz Box Office Collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk-starrer 'Bad Newz' saw an increase in its collections on Day 2. Released on July 19, the film has earned approximately 18.05 crore net in India in two days, a report by Sacnilk.com stated. Speaking of its second day collection, the report added that comedy-drama film earned approximately 9.75 crore, marking a growth of over 17 percent compared to its opening day earnings.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film stars Neha Dhupia and includes special cameos by Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma. It takes a humorous twist on traditional rom-coms by exploring the chaotic concept of heteropaternal superfecundation- a fancy way of saying two dads, one mom, The film is co-produced by Anand Tiwari, along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicted that that the film's strong performance in major centers is likely boost its earnings over the weekend and projected that the film might earn around 33 crore in its opening weekend.

Taking to X, he wrote, “"#BadNewz ushers in #GoodNewz for the industry... And #GreatNewz for #VickyKaushal, who delivers his career-best opener [see chart below]. A strong start was on the cards thanks to the impactful trailer hugely popular song [#TaubaTauba], but the best part is, the strong start, coupled with positive feedback, has set the stage for a solid weekend total. #BadNewz has performed very well at major centres, while mass pockets saw ordinary to dull response... The strong performance at major centres is expected to drive growth on Sat and Sun... In all likelihood, #BadNewz should collect approx 33 [ /-] in its *opening weekend*, which is an excellent score. [Week 1] Fri 8.62 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

Katrina Kaif on Vicky Kaushal's performance in ‘Bad Newz’

Sharing the poster of the film, Katrina took to her Instagram story wrote, "And it's hereeee... just too much fun this was, Bromance gets a new meaning with the Punjabi boys, effortless timing and chemistry..... @vickykaushal09 u always amaze me with your ease and the joy u bring on screen @ammyvirk Just loved you in every scene @tripti dimri you are just (used star eyed emoji) Congratulations to@bindraamritpal @anandntiwari @karanjohar."

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:21 Jul 2024, 07:42 AM IST
