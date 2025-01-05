Badass Ravi Kumar trailer: Himesh Reshammiya's action-drama film is set to premiere on the big screen on February 7. The makers dropped its teaser today at 10:15 am, two days after 80 second motion poster of the movie was released.

Set in 1980s Bollywood flavour, the singer-turned-actor will reprise his role of Ravi Kumar from Anant Mahadevan's 2014 period thriller The Xposé in a new film from the same universe. Featuring Himesh as Ravi Kumar and Prabhu Dheva as the villain Carlos Pedro Panther, the 3-minute 24-seconds trailer shows Ravi Kumar taking on the bad guys in signature Animal-style. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 blockbuster Animal would cringe before Himesh, who dissects his opponents with a chainsaw.

Bunty Rathore dialogues are a highlight of Badass Ravi Kumar which is packed with good ol' memories. Badass Ravi Kumar features an interesting love triangle.

Social media reaction Film trade analyst called the upcoming Himesh Reshammiya movie ‘high-octane retro action-musical.' Netizens were in a frenzy after the makers of the second instalment of the The Xpose universe dropped the movie trailer on Sunday, as one user stated, “All time blockbuster. Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jawan animal stree2 pushpa records shivering.”

Another user remarked, “It looks like a spoof of bollywood movies. What the joke of the trailer and creative cinema.” A third user remarked, “Blockbuster.. BAAP of box office is back.” A fourth user commented, “Finally baddas is here I was waiting since jawan time.”