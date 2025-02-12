Badass Ravikumar Box Office Collection Day 5: Himesh Reshammiya’s movie slowing down? Figures here

Badass Ravikumar Box Office Collection Day 5: The Bollywood movie starring Himesh Reshammiya released in theatres on Friday, February 7, and collected ₹2.75 crore net in India on its opening day. With Himesh Reshammiya in the lead, the film stars prominent actors such as Johnny Lever, Prabhu Deva, Saurabh Sachdeva, Kirti Kulhari, Simona J, and Sanjay Mishra in significant roles.

Badass Ravikumar Box Office Collection Day 5 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has raken in nearly ₹50 lakh net on Tuesday, February 11, at the domestic box office. Taking the 5-day total earnings at ₹7.25 crore net. Notably, its collection witnessed a steep downfall over successive days.

Badass Ravikumar witnessed an overall Hindi occupancy of 6.85 percent on Tuesday. This comes a day after, Keith Gomes directorial movie collected ₹60 lakh net.

Given below are day-wise net India Box Office Collection of Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravikumar:

Day 1 [1st Friday]: ₹2.75 crore

Day 2 [1st Saturday]: ₹2 crore

Day 3 [1st Sunday]: ₹1.4 crore

Day 4 [1st Monday]: ₹60 lakh

Day 5 [1st Tuesday]: ₹50 crore

Total: ₹7.25 crore

Produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, the movie is competing directly with Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's romantic comedy – Loveyapa. The film, through which Himesh Reshammiya's attempt to make a comeback, was scheduled to be released in October last year but was postponed for unknown reasons.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X said, “#BadassRaviKumar has shattered *all* pre-release predictions and projections by a wide margin... Indeed, #HimeshReshammiya must be having the last laugh, given the excellent response. The songs and trailer did their job pre-release, ensuring a good start... Additionally, the affordable ticket prices served as a great incentive to attract footfalls.”

Badass Ravikumar Worldwide Box Office Collection Following decent performance, the film collected ₹8 crore gross at the worldwide box office until Day 4, Sacnilk reported.

