Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 13: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s movie eyes ₹100 crore | Full stats here
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 13: Bollywood's action-packed entertainer BMCM witnessed dwindling numbers after weekend comeback. Overall Hindi occupancy stood at 8.59% on April 23 as global gross reached ₹96.75 crore.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 13: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" sees its collection narrowing on a daily basis after witnessing a comeback over the weekend.
