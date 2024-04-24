Active Stocks
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 13: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s movie eyes ₹100 crore | Full stats here

Written By Fareha Naaz

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 13: Bollywood's action-packed entertainer BMCM witnessed dwindling numbers after weekend comeback. Overall Hindi occupancy stood at 8.59% on April 23 as global gross reached ₹96.75 crore.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 13: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer collected ₹80 lakh net on April 23, registering a 5.88% drop from the previous day. (Screengrab from YouTube/Zee Music Company)Premium
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 13: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer collected 80 lakh net on April 23, registering a 5.88% drop from the previous day. (Screengrab from YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 13: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" sees its collection narrowing on a daily basis after witnessing a comeback over the weekend.

BMCM was released alongside “Maidan" on April 11 clashing with the festival of Eid when it minted 15.65 crore net. Ali Abbas Zafar directorial film managed to amass 80 lakh net on Day 13, Tuesday, of its release, as per film industry tracker Sacnilk estimates. This marks a drop of 5.88 percent in its collection from the day before, April 22, when the film registered 85 lakh net.

Also read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 11: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff’s movie crosses 90 crore worldwide

BMCM registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 8.59 percent on April 23 with Chennai city leading occupancy rates across all metropolitan cities. During its first week, the film collected 49.9 crore net. Currently, its second week's collection is a little less than 7 crore net. 

Also read: OTT releases this week: From Article 370 to Appu & Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2; movies, web series to watch over the weekend

Bollywood's action-packed entertainer further managed to garner 96.75 crore gross worldwide during its 13 run in theatres and is set to cross the 100 crore mark soon. Considering global business, the film has so far minted 30 crore gross overseas while it raked in 66.75 crore gross in the domestic business. As per early estimates, its net collection on Wednesday stands at 56.83 crore net.

Also read: India sees surge in movie goers but challenges remain

The film, which had a multilingual release and was produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh, Vashu Bhagnani, Zafar, Jackky Bhagnani and Himanshu Kishan Mehra. Produced under the banner Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial film was released in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

Also read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 12: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff-starrer movie mints 1 crore

The movie BMCM was shot in various locations in India and abroad, including Mumbai, Abu Dhabi,Jordan, Scotland and London. The star cast includes Sonakshi Sinha, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Ronit Roy and Alaya Furniturewala with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead.

Published: 24 Apr 2024, 11:02 AM IST
