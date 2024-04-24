Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 13: Bollywood's action-packed entertainer BMCM witnessed dwindling numbers after weekend comeback. Overall Hindi occupancy stood at 8.59% on April 23 as global gross reached ₹ 96.75 crore.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 13: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" sees its collection narrowing on a daily basis after witnessing a comeback over the weekend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BMCM was released alongside “Maidan" on April 11 clashing with the festival of Eid when it minted ₹15.65 crore net. Ali Abbas Zafar directorial film managed to amass ₹80 lakh net on Day 13, Tuesday, of its release, as per film industry tracker Sacnilk estimates. This marks a drop of 5.88 percent in its collection from the day before, April 22, when the film registered ₹85 lakh net.

Also read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 11: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff’s movie crosses ₹ 90 crore worldwide BMCM registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 8.59 percent on April 23 with Chennai city leading occupancy rates across all metropolitan cities. During its first week, the film collected ₹49.9 crore net. Currently, its second week's collection is a little less than ₹7 crore net. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: OTT releases this week: From Article 370 to Appu & Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2; movies, web series to watch over the weekend Bollywood's action-packed entertainer further managed to garner ₹96.75 crore gross worldwide during its 13 run in theatres and is set to cross the ₹100 crore mark soon. Considering global business, the film has so far minted ₹30 crore gross overseas while it raked in ₹66.75 crore gross in the domestic business. As per early estimates, its net collection on Wednesday stands at ₹56.83 crore net.

Also read: India sees surge in movie goers but challenges remain The film, which had a multilingual release and was produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh, Vashu Bhagnani, Zafar, Jackky Bhagnani and Himanshu Kishan Mehra. Produced under the banner Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial film was released in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

Also read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 12: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff-starrer movie mints ₹ 1 crore The movie BMCM was shot in various locations in India and abroad, including Mumbai, Abu Dhabi,Jordan, Scotland and London. The star cast includes Sonakshi Sinha, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Ronit Roy and Alaya Furniturewala with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

