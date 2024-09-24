Badlapur case: ‘He was afraid of bursting crackers, how can…’, Akshay Shinde’s mother alleges conspiracy in son’s death

  • Badlapur case: The mother of Akshay Shinde, fatally shot by police, alleges his death was pre-planned, raising concerns over police actions. 

Livemint
Published24 Sep 2024, 06:39 AM IST
Akshay Shinde died in an encounter with the police.
Akshay Shinde died in an encounter with the police.

In the Badlapur sexual assault case, the mother of accused Akshay Shinde, who was fatally shot by police on Monday evening, has made alarming allegations regarding her son's death. She claims that the incident was pre-planned and raised serious questions about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

In an interview, Shinde's mother shared details of her last visit at Taloja jail which was just hours before the shooting. She mentioned that she had been waiting since morning to see him and finally spoke with him for 15 minutes. She said, “He said that when I visited him last Monday, he had been beaten by the police officials.”

The mother further added, “This is pre-planned. This appears to be done at the behest of some political leaders.”

Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, his mother and uncle alleged it was a conspiracy by the police and management of the Badlapur school. They questioned the police version and asserted he could not have snatched the weapon of a policeman. He was not depressed, they added. "The police have killed our child. The school management must also be probed. The police got him to write something but we don't know what it is," the kin further alleged. "My son was afraid of bursting crackers and crossing the road. How can he shoot at policemen," she asked.

His father Anna Shinde said an inquiry should be conducted into his son's killing. 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Sep 2024, 06:39 AM IST
Business NewsNewsBadlapur case: ‘He was afraid of bursting crackers, how can…’, Akshay Shinde’s mother alleges conspiracy in son’s death

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    454.35
    03:55 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    10.15 (2.29%)

    Tata Steel

    153.95
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    1.9 (1.25%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,323.50
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    -16.75 (-1.25%)

    State Bank Of India

    801.80
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    19.9 (2.55%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Bank Of Maharashtra

    63.07
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    4.65 (7.96%)

    Godrej Properties

    3,193.50
    03:51 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    204.8 (6.85%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

    1,036.95
    03:50 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    66 (6.8%)

    Adani Total Gas

    836.10
    03:48 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    47.5 (6.02%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,935.000.00
      Chennai
      75,941.000.00
      Delhi
      76,093.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,945.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.